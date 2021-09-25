The LFO Warriors scored on both offense and defense Friday night, but it was not enough to pick up their first win of the season as they dropped a 34-12 decision at Coahulla Creek.
The Colts took the opening kickoff and marched 79 yards in 10 plays, overcoming 20 yards in penalties, before Tyler Locklear scored on an 8-yard run. Kicker Logan Fowler, who made four of five extra points on the night, made it 7-0 with 6:08 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors countered with a seven-minute possession that saw them take the ball from their own 35-yard line down to the Colts' 22. But an inopportune third-down penalty would bog things down and the Coahulla Creek defense stiffened to force an incomplete pass on fourth down.
The home team then clicked off a nine-play, 72-yard drive before Payton Gordon found the endzone on a 7-yard run to make it 14-0 with 6:22 left before intermission.
Following an exchange of punts, Colts defensive back Tyson King picked off an LFO pass to get the ball back for his offense at their own 33 with 1:30 left in the half. On the fifth play of the drive, Locklear got loose for a 33-yard run on third-and-10 and, two plays later, quarterback Kace Kinnamon hit Justin Baker on a 10-yard scoring strike that boosted the lead to 21-0 going into the locker room.
The third quarter saw several big plays on defense and special teams by both squads.
Chandler Smith came up with a second interception for the Colts on LFO's first possession, but Trevon Gott pounced on a Coahulla Creek fumble just three plays later.
The Colts tried to one-up the Warriors shortly thereafter as Kobe Tankersley blocked a punt at the LFO 33-yard line. But three plays into their next possession, a heavy pass rush forced a bad throw from Kinnamon and Gabe Helton intercepted it at the Warriors' 20-yard line and took it all the way to the house for an 80-yard pick-six. The PAT was blocked, but the Colts' lead had been trimmed to 21-6 with 5:19 to play in the quarter.
After another exchange of punts, Coahulla Creek faced third-and-24 at their own 39-yard line, but Kinnamon found Baker on a go route and, 61 yards later, the Colts had upped the lead to 27-6 with 10 minutes left in the game.
However, the LFO offense would respond with a scoring drive. With Will Carroll unavailable for the game, Alex Slatton was pressed into duty when starting quarterback Keenan Walker was shaken up on the final play of the third and the junior would engineer nine-play, 54-yard drive.
A 36-yard, fourth-down completion on an outstanding catch by Jamillion Womble got things going and Benji Valdes followed with five straight punishing runs. His final carry of the drive came from three yards out and ended in the end zone after he broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage. He was stopped on a conversion attempt, but the Warriors were back in the ball game, down 27-12 with just under seven minutes remaining.
LFO's defense would force a three-and-out, but on the first play following the punt, the Colts would knock the ball free inside the LFO 10-yard line. The Warrior defense held on three straight runs, but not a fourth as Locklear plowed his way in for a score on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line with 1:46 remaining to seal the win.
The Warrior offense attempted to put points on the board in the final moments of the game. Walker re-entered the fray, this time at receiver, and caught three straight passes. Womble hauled in another 11-yard pass on fourth down, but it came up short of the line to gain and the Colts would take a final knee near midfield to end the game.
Coahulla Creek finished with 341 yards of total offense. Kinnamon was an efficient 14 of 20 for 191 yards, while Locklear got the call on 22 of the Colts' 33 rushing attempts. He finished with 110 of his team's 150 yards on the ground. Baker was the leading receiver with six catches for 113 yards.
Slatton was 6 of 9 for 80 yards playing just the fourth quarter to help LFO finish 12 of 20 in the air for 84 yards. Valdes had eight carries for 36 yards, while Chase Rizzo paced the Warriors with 14 carries for 50 yards. Womble had three catches for 54 yards, and Walker finished with three catches for 26 yards.
The Colts (3-2, 1-2) will travel to Murray County on Friday, while the Warriors (0-4, 0-3) will head to Sonoraville that same night to do battle with the Phoenix.