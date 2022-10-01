The LFO Warriors bill themselves as a team that likes to throw the football and the Red-and-White did just that on Friday night, putting up 180 yards in the air.
But the Warriors also proved that they can move the ball on the ground when they have to.
LFO showed good balance on offense and added over 150 rushing yards, most coming in the second half, as they picked up their first Region 6-AAA victory of the season with a 30-10 win at Ridgeland.
It was the first regular season game between the two longtime rivals since 2009.
A back-and-forth first half saw the teams go to the locker room knotted at 10 apiece. However, LFO's ground game would be on display once the second half began.
Tyler Davis carried four times for 56 yards on the Warriors' first drive of the second half as they marched 75 yards in six plays. Quarterback Dylan Blankenship, who had a 12-yard completion to Ayden Bennett early in the drive, took it in from five yards out with 6:55 left in the third.
Ridgeland responded with a 44-yard pass from Chase Watkins to Malachi Hutchinson on the first play of its ensuing drive. But the march would fizzle out as three straight incomplete passes ended the drive at the Warrior 28 and the LFO offense went back to work.
Another six-play drive followed, this one covering 72 yards and aided by a 15-yard penalty on the Panthers. The first five plays were running plays, including three by Davis, as LFO swiftly moved the ball to the Ridgeland 35-yard line.
Isaac Smith had a third-down tackle for loss for the Panthers, but one play later, Blankenship hit Brent Bowman on a post route for a 36-yard scoring strike to put the Warriors up 13 with 1:44 remaining.
The defense took over from there.
After forcing a three-and-out on Ridgeland's final possession of the third quarter, they held on fourth-and-1 from the LFO 42 with just over nine minutes to play. Then with just over five minutes remaining, a high snap on a Ridgeland punt attempt resulted in LFO taking over just a yard away from the endzone. Donnie Brown, who had a huge defensive game with two sacks and several key tackles, scored on the first play to ice the victory with 4:57 left.
"I thought Tyler did a great job running the ball," LFO head coach Mac Bryan said. "Our (offensive) line has really started to learn and understand what we're doing and it showed tonight. They did a really good job in the second half."
The two teams combined for 17 points in the first quarter.
A 35-yard reception by Ladarius Bunch on the first play of the game keyed LFO's first drive, which ended with a 1-yard run by Davis at the 8:18 mark.
Three plays later, Ridgeland's Chase Watkins threw a screen pass to Darrian Burks and speedy senior did the rest by turning it into a 75-yard touchdown. LFO answered with a 10-play drive, capped by a 22-yard field goal from Bryson Sullivan with 2:18 left in the opening stanza.
The final points of the half came with 3:38 left on the clock as Gage Kohl booted a 21-yard field goal for Ridgeland. The Panthers drove the ball from their own 20 down to the LFO 1, but had to settle for the three points after penalties negated touchdowns on two different plays.
Davis had a career-high 108 yards on 12 carries, with 75 of those yards coming in the second half. Brown ran eight times for 28 yards and Blankenship picked up 20 yards on six carries. He also accounted for all 180 passing yards on 13 of 27 attempts.
Bowman had a team-high 58 yards on three catches. Sullivan had one catch for 39 yards and was 3 of 4 on extra points, while Trevon Gott had three catches for 26 yards.
"We thought we played pretty well against a very good team last week and we had a chance to win," Bryan said of his team's 25-22 loss to Coahulla Creek seven days earlier. "It's just taken some time to get the systems in and get the kids to understand them, but I think we've made a lot of improvement. I'm really proud of these kids and coaches. They've done a great job."
Watkins completed 9 of 22 passes for 217 yards. Burks had six grabs for 135 yards, while Hutchinson caught three passes for 82 yards. Bryson Donald led the ground attack with 71 yards on 17 carries.
LFO (2-4, 1-2) will be back at Tommy Cash Stadium next Friday night to take on Gordon Lee, while Ridgeland (0-6, 0-3) will also be at home next week as region favorite Adairsville comes to town.