After four tough losses to start the season, and an extra week to stew about it, the LFO Warriors got their offense rolling on Friday night and knocked off Sonoraville, 44-37, in a Region 6-AAA battle at Tommy Cash Stadium.
The 44 points scored by the Warriors on Friday equaled the combined total that the Red-and-White had put up in their first four games of the season.
No further details on the game were available as of press time.
LFO (1-4, 1-2) will play the first of two consecutive road games next Friday night when they make the long drive to Rockmart to take on the region front runner. The Jackets took over first place in the 6-AAA standings on Friday with a 49-42 win over North Murray.
Read more on this game in Wednesday's edition of the Catoosa County News.