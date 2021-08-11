LFO head coach Bo Campbell said he saw both good and bad during his team's final preseason tune-up Tuesday night at Chattooga.
The Warriors scored the first seven points of the game, but gave up 33 unanswered to the Class AA Indians going into the fourth quarter. LFO's second string scored the final 21 points to pull the Warriors to within five, but the Indians were able to hang on for a 33-28 victory.
"We've got a whole new offense that we put in during the spring and we've learned a lot of it," Campbell said. "When we execute it, we do very well. Tonight, I thought there were times where we executed and then there were some times we had people make mistakes.
"It should have been 14-7 or 14-14 at halftime. Instead, we were down 27-7. We had a couple of interceptions and some little minor mistakes, but kids are going to make mistakes, so we just want them to forget about it and move on to the next play."
LFO quickly quieted the home side, striking for a touchdown less than a minute into the game. Jamillion Womble went up over the top of a defender to haul in a 30-yard pass from Keenan Walker. Then, following a six-year Chase Rizzo run, Walker found Womble on a screen pass out in the flat. The speedy receiver got good blocking from the pulling offensive linemen before scampering 44 yards for a touchdown. Alex Hastick booted the first of four extra points to give LFO a fast 7-0 lead.
Chattooga countered on its first possession. They used a run to convert on third-and-13 from inside their own 20-yard line and a 39-yard scamper by quarterback Nic Hester moved the ball inside LFO's 25. Three plays later, facing third-and-14, the Indians completed their only pass attempt of the night as Hester connected with Jalyon Johnson on a 26-yard corner route. Caroline Hodges kicked one of her three extra points to tie things up.
After forcing an LFO punt, Chattooga marched inside the redzone, but the Warrior defense stripped the ball the way from running back Lashaun Lester at the 10-yard line with less than a minute to go in the opening stanza.
The second quarter, however, would belong to the home team.
After forcing another Warrior punt, Hester went 41 yards on the first play of the period to give the Indians the lead. Then, on LFO's ensuing possession, Chattooga defensive back Bowden Heathcock jumped a route to pick off an intended screen pass and raced 20 yards to quickly extend the lead to 20-7.
Following an exchange of punts, LFO got a 46-pass play from Walker to Rizzo to give the Warriors first-and-goal from the 10. But moments later, a deflected pass fell into the hands of Johnson, who sped 85 yards in the opposite direction to put the Indians up 27-7 and the score stayed that way going into intermission.
Chattooga got the lone touchdown of the third quarter as quarterback Brody Mobbs got loose for a 52-yard TD run with 3:27 left in the period.
Both teams put in their junior varsity players to start the next series and the Warriors moved crisply down the field. A 17-yard run by quarterback Alex Slatton was followed up by an 18-yard pass to Jordan Nintirat and Gabe Helton capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The LFO defense then forced a three-and-out and the Warrior offense drove 62 yards in just five plays with Slatton covering the final 24 yards on a keeper to make it 33-21 with 6:50 to play.
A sack by Bryce Goins forced the Indians to punt with less than three minutes to go and it took the Warriors just two plays to find the endzone again. Slatton ran for 13 yards before dropping a pass over the top of the defense to a wide-open Carson Goff. The freshman went untouched the rest of the way to complete the 62-yard scoring strike that pulled the Warriors to 33-28 with less than two minutes remaining.
However, Chattooga was able to run out the final 1:51 and close out the night.
Walker went 5 of 14 in the air for 122 yards, but was picked off three times. Will Carroll completed the only pass he attempted for one yard, while Slatton was an efficient 4 of 5 for 98 yards.
Slatton also led the team with 54 rushing yards on just five attempts, all in the second half. Carroll had 18 yards on four attempts to pace the varsity rushers, while Womble caught two passes for a team-high 74 yards.
Tristan Beddington also shined for the Warriors on special teams. The senior's first punt of the night was a 75-yard monster. He later had a 41-yard punt that was downed inside the 20, while his final punt of the night was another field-flipping 51-yarder, giving him three punts on the night for an average of 55.6 yards.
"Defensively, I thought we did a good job with (Lester) and we knew coming in that he was pretty good," Campbell added. "We let their quarterback get out in the open field a couple of times, but all in all, our defense didn't do too bad. We made a couple of silly mistakes and we just have to fix those mistakes. We have a week-and-a-half before we see Heritage and they're always a good football team."
The Warriors will host the Generals in the season opener for both teams on Aug, 20. Heritage will have its scrimmage this Thursday night at Gordon Lee.