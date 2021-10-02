After dropping two straight, Sonoraville was looking to get back on track Friday night as they hosted Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe for Homecoming.
Coming into the match-up at 2-2 overall, and fresh off a tough 27-20 loss at North Murray last week, the Phoenix moved past the .500 mark and improved to 1-2 in Region 6-AAA with a 47-12 win.
Sonoraville got on the board first as Zach Lyles' 9-yard touchdown run capped a five-play just over two minutes into the game. Then, following an LFO punt, Jadon Thomason found the endzone for the Phoenix and an extra point from Ivan Agua put the home team up 14-0 midway through the opening stanza.
The Warriors (0-5, 0-4) got the next score on a 16-yard Benji Valdes touchdown run. However, a missed extra point left LFO with an eight-point deficit at 14-6, and Sonoraville later added to its lead as Brant Bryant hauled in a TD pass from Jaxon Pate to make it 21-6.
The last 1:31 of the half, however, would spell trouble for LFO's comeback hopes.
Bryant blocked a punt for a safety to make it 23-6 and Wyatt Springfield returned the ensuing free kick 78 yards for another Phoenix touchdown just 14 seconds later. Bryant would then pick off a pass and got out of bounds with 13 seconds left before halftime to give the offense another shot at adding to the lead.
LFO looked to have dodged a bullet as a holding call brought back a touchdown by Ridge Redd, but on the very next play, Pate hit Thomason for a 41-yard TD pass and the Phoenix took a 37-6 lead into the break.
Sonoraville made it 44-6 with a touchdown early in the third quarter before LFO was able to get back on the board. Quarterback Alex Slatton started to find his rhythm and the drive would end with a Jamillion Womble score to cut the lead to 44-12 after a failed two-point conversion.
Agua kicked a 27-yard field goal to account for the final points of the night.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
LFO will be back at home next week to take on defending region champion Rockmart.
Information from a Calhoun Times story was used in this report.