The Rockmart Yellow Jackets stayed unbeaten in Region 6-AAA with a 56-0 road victory at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday night.
The Jackets (5-1, 4-0) led 42-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half.
Jakari Clark had a 66-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring, followed by a 7-yard TD run from JoJo Haynes. J.D. Davis added a 20-yard run and Cam Ferguson ran one in from seven yards out in the first half.
Dennis Sims got into the act with a 65-yard punt return for a score. Davis would later add a 13-yard touchdown run, while Tyshawn Johnson had a 7-yard run to cap the scoring for the visitors.
Keyshawn McCullough picked off two passes on the night. Deidric Gibson collected one interception, while the Rockmart defense also blocked a Warrior punt.
The Jackets (5-1 overall) are now 4-0 in the region. They will be on the road next week to take on Murray County.
LFO fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in region play. They will remain at home next Friday night as North Murray comes to town for another region contest. The Mountaineers will be coming fresh off a 49-14 non-region victory over Southeast Whitfield.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.