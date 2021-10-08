LFO Warriors

The Rockmart Yellow Jackets stayed unbeaten in Region 6-AAA with a 56-0 road victory at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday night.

The Jackets (5-1, 4-0) led 42-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half.

Jakari Clark had a 66-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring, followed by a 7-yard TD run from JoJo Haynes. J.D. Davis added a 20-yard run and Cam Ferguson ran one in from seven yards out in the first half.

Dennis Sims got into the act with a 65-yard punt return for a score. Davis would later add a 13-yard touchdown run, while Tyshawn Johnson had a 7-yard run to cap the scoring for the visitors.

Keyshawn McCullough picked off two passes on the night. Deidric Gibson collected one interception, while the Rockmart defense also blocked a Warrior punt.

The Jackets (5-1 overall) are now 4-0 in the region. They will be on the road next week to take on Murray County.

LFO fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in region play. They will remain at home next Friday night as North Murray comes to town for another region contest. The Mountaineers will be coming fresh off a 49-14 non-region victory over Southeast Whitfield.

Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

