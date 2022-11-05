FOOTBALL: LFO ends season at Bremen By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LFO Warriors closed out the 2022 football season on Friday night with a 41-7 loss at Bremen, who ended up as the No. 4 seed from Region 6-3A for the state playoffs.No further details from the game were available as of press time.LFO ended the year 2-8 overall and 1-6 in region play. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Oct. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 School board recognizes Ringgold High’s cafeteria employees Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Datebook: Support is available 1 hr ago Jacksonville Memorial Hospital volunteers 1 hr ago Volleyball: Jesuit, Sheldon advance to Class 6A championship match 1 hr ago Dominant offensive line leads Lawton football to district title win over Schoolcraft 1 hr ago Pelham beats Northridge for 1st playoff win since 2006 1 hr ago