LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors closed out the 2022 football season on Friday night with a 41-7 loss at Bremen, who ended up as the No. 4 seed from Region 6-3A for the state playoffs.

No further details from the game were available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In