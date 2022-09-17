LFO Warriors

The Adairsville Tigers scored two touchdowns in the opening five minutes of the first quarter and led 35-7 at halftime on their way to a 42-20 victory over LFO at Tommy Cash Stadium on Friday night.

No further information on the game was available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In