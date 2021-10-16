LFO Warriors

The North Murray Mountaineers ran their record to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-AAA with a 56-17 victory at LFO on Friday night.

The Warriors fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in region play with the loss.

Quarterback Seth Griffin had five TD passes for the Mountaineers, three to Jadyn Rice, and he added one score on the ground.

Trevon Gott returned a kickoff 95 yards for an LFO score and Alex Slatton hit Kennan Walker with a 26-yard TD pass to open the scoring in the first quarter.

North Murray will look to extend its winning streak to three next week with a game at Murray County, while LFO will make up its non-region game with Heritage this coming Thursday at Tommy Cash Stadium.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

