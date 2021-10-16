The North Murray Mountaineers ran their record to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-AAA with a 56-17 victory at LFO on Friday night.
The Warriors fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in region play with the loss.
Quarterback Seth Griffin had five TD passes for the Mountaineers, three to Jadyn Rice, and he added one score on the ground.
Trevon Gott returned a kickoff 95 yards for an LFO score and Alex Slatton hit Kennan Walker with a 26-yard TD pass to open the scoring in the first quarter.
North Murray will look to extend its winning streak to three next week with a game at Murray County, while LFO will make up its non-region game with Heritage this coming Thursday at Tommy Cash Stadium.