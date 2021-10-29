The post-game handshake line was just finishing up when an impromptu dance party broke out on the field at Tommy Cash Stadium.
And the party lingered for a while before the LFO Warriors danced all the way back to the locker room.
The Red-and-White jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, staved off a Murray County rally in the third quarter, and used a power running game and two key defensive takeaways in the fourth to pick up their first victory of 2021 with a 31-14 victory over the Indians on Thursday night.
LFO (1-8, 1-6) ran for 201 yards on 21 second-half carries to finish the game with 262 yards on the ground. The senior trio of Benji Valdes (9 carries, 96 yards), Will Carroll (14 carries, 83 yards) and Chase Rizzo (10 carries, 76 yards) were the workhorses, especially in the second half.
"At halftime, I talked to our three running backs," head coach Bo Campbell said. "They're seniors and I told them that we were putting it all on them (the second half) and they just ran hard. The offensive line did a great job of blocking for them too. We just trusted in that running game in the fourth quarter and started moving the ball really well. It was awesome.
"The kids deserve it. They've been battling all year, been working hard in practice and doing everything they need to do, so it was good to finally get a reward out of it."
Quarterback Alex Slatton finished 8 of 16 in the air for 111 yards to six different receivers as the Warriors piled up 373 yards on offense, while the defense limited Murray County to 204 total yards and just one offensive score. They also recovered three fumbles and picked off one pass to help seal the victory.
"Coach (Nick) Dunn put together a great game plan on defense and they did a great job on the defensive side all night in slowing (Murray County) down," Campbell added.
Over half of Slatton's passing yards came on the very first play from scrimmage as he sent a long pass downfield in the direction of Carroll, who was heavily guarded by an Indian defensive back along the Murray County sideline.
Both players appeared to have gotten their hands on the throw, but Carroll emerged a second later with full possession of the pigskin and was able to shake off a tackle before sprinting to complete the 60-yard scoring strike. The first of four Al Hastick extra points gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead just 18 seconds into the contest.
LFO added to its lead later in the quarter. After stopping the Indians on fourth down at their own 28-yard line, the Warriors got 20 yards on three runs by Carroll before Rizzo bulled his way across the goal line from eight yards out with 5:40 left in the period.
A battle of field position on the rain-soaked turf would be played out over the next quarter-and-a-half. But the Warriors forced a turnover on downs at their own 42-yard line and went to work with 1:13 left before intermission.
A pass interference penalty on the Indians moved the ball past midfield and the Warriors moved it down to the Murray County 30 before sending Hastick out to attempt a 47-yard field goal in the waning seconds. His kick dropped from the night sky and hit the crossbar, but had enough forward momentum to flip over the bar on its way to the ground and the home team would sprint to the locker room with a 17-0 lead at the half.
Murray County, looking to snap its own eight-game losing streak, got the first big play of the third quarter as Christopher Hernandez returned a punt 68 yards for the Indians' first touchdown of the night. The extra point by Eduardo Ochoa cut LFO's lead to 17-7.
After a three-and-out by the Warriors, Murray took the ball at its own 27-yard line and used a big 31-yard gain on a reverse run by Noah Densmore and two 15-yard penalties on LFO to move into the red zone. Facing fourth-and-1 from the 3-yard line, quarterback Justice Knotts was able to find the end zone and Ochoa's kick pulled the Indians to within three points of the lead, 17-14, with just under three minutes to play in the quarter.
Needing an answer on offense, LFO turned to its three-headed monster in the backfield and the Warriors quickly went 55 yards in seven plays, all on the ground. Rizzo covered 27 yards on the march, Carroll had eight yards and Valdes picked up 23, including the last 13 in which he plowed through the Indians defense for a much-needed touchdown on the final play of the period.
Murray came right back down field, taking advantage of 30 yards in LFO penalties, to move the ball to the Warriors' 25-yard line. However, the defense rose up and made an enormous play as Ladarius Bunch picked off Knotts in the end zone to get the ball back for the offense.
Staying primarily on the ground, LFO went 80 yards in eight plays, including 20 yard-plus runs by Carroll and Valdes. Rizzo did the honors on a 14-yard TD burst to make it 31-14 with 7:13 left in the ball game.
The Indians had one last gasp as Taylor Carrell returned the ensuing kickoff all the way down to the LFO 14. But two plays later, Knotts was flushed out of the pocket and brought down from behind by Carter Wilson, who stripped the ball in the process. Bryce Jasinski fell on the bouncing pigskin and ended what would be Murray's last scoring opportunity of the night.
"I think our biggest problems all year were just executing and being consistent in what we do," Campbell added. "Tonight, we still made some mistakes, but not nearly as many as we had been making, so I was really proud of the guys.
"We've talked about it all year. When you're losing games or you're losing in life, you've just got to keep fighting. When you lose, you learn and we've been learning all year, so I was very happy that these guys were able to have some success tonight because they needed it and they deserve it."
Knotts was 15 of 27 for 108 yards. Carrell was the leading receiver for the Indians with seven catches for 57 yards, but Murray was limited to just 96 yards on 31 rushing attempts. Caleb Peden had 30 yards on four carries, all coming in the second half.
While it was the final game season for the Indians (1-9, 0-8), LFO will have one final opportunity to throw a wrench into the Region 6-AAA standings when they travel to Adairsville next Friday night.