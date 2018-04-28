A somewhat new-look LFO Warriors football team concluded spring practice on Friday night with a scrimmage against nearby East Ridge High School.
Despite losing more than 20 seniors from the 2017 team, including several multi-year starters, the Warriors were still able to pull out a 13-8 win in a defensive battle.
The Pioneers scored first and converted a two-point try, but LFO would answer late in the first quarter as K.K. Rowe took a pitch from new quarterback Ruddy Ware and scampered seven yards with Alec Gentry adding the PAT to pull the Warriors within one.
The score would remain 8-7 into the third quarter when the Warriors got on the board for the second time. This time it was running back Giovanni Barroso, who found room and broke free on a 43-yard scoring run. The extra point was missed.
Jacob King would thwart the Pioneers' next drive with an interception, but LFO would catch the turnover bug as they fumbled on their next two possessions, keeping East Ridge in the game.
The Pioneers would get one last chance to win the game, driving all the way inside the LFO 5-yard line with just two minutes remaining. However, the young defense would bow their necks and get two stops behind the line of scrimmage. East Ridge was then flagged for a personal foul and LFO was able to stop one final heave on the last play of the game.
"I think we came out with some toughness and attitude," head coach Bo Campbell said. "I think the offensive line did a good job. We were little worried about them because we lost some good offensive linemen from last year and I saw some guys who really stepped it up on the offensive side of the ball.
"Defensively, we did pretty good on first and second downs. I felt like we let their quarterback scramble too much on third down, but outside of that, I think the guys did pretty well. We've got to cut down on the turnovers though. We had a couple deep in their territory that cost us a little bit."
Campbell and his players will now turn their attention to June and start of summer workouts. LFO will open the 2018 regular season against Heritage on Aug. 17.
"I'm really proud of the guys," he added. "We basically had eight-and-a-half practices and then a Thursday walkthrough before the game today. Considering that we only had eight-and-a-half practices and us returning only a few guys and having a lot of new guys in spots, I'm very proud of how quickly they learned."