Gordon Lee Trojans

Coahulla Creek senior quarterback Kace Kinnamon completed 17 of 23 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Colts to a 37-16 home victory over Gordon Lee in a Region 6-AAA game on Friday night.

Kinnamon hit Manny Dominguez twice on TD tosses in the first half, while both teams booted field goals. Bryson Johnson nailed a 21-yarder for the Trojans and the Colts would take a 17-3 lead into intermission.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In