Coahulla Creek senior quarterback Kace Kinnamon completed 17 of 23 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Colts to a 37-16 home victory over Gordon Lee in a Region 6-AAA game on Friday night.
Kinnamon hit Manny Dominguez twice on TD tosses in the first half, while both teams booted field goals. Bryson Johnson nailed a 21-yarder for the Trojans and the Colts would take a 17-3 lead into intermission.
Will Douglas hauled in Kinnamon's third touchdown pass of the game with 5:52 left in the third and Karim Bradley added an 18-yard scoring run with 16 seconds left in the quarter as Coahulla Creek increased its lead to 30-3.
Gordon Lee added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth, while Coahulla Creek found the endzone one final time. The Trojans' scores came on a 12-yard run by Nate Dunfee and a 28-yard run by Brisyn Oliver. The last three touchdowns of the game all came in the final 4:15.
Dominguez was one of six receivers to catch a pass for the Colts on the night. He finished with seven catches for 102 yards, while Bradley led the home team with 18 carries for 141 yards. The Colts (5-1, 3-0) amassed 404 total yards and limited the Trojans to just 222 total yards.
Holt Roberts had 71 yards on 17 carries, though Dunfee, Gordon Lee's leading runner, was held to 37 yards on 14 attempts. Kade Cowan was 2 of 7 in the air for 30 yards, including a 21-yarder to Robert Henson and a 9-yard catch by Roberts.
Defensively, Conner Whitman had seven solo tackles, three assists and one tackle for loss. Roberts had a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble, which was caused by Harrison Walker. Walker also had a tackle for loss, while Dalton Russell had eight total tackles, six of the solo variety.
Gordon Lee (2-4, 1-2) will travel to Fort Oglethorpe next Friday night to take on the Warriors of LFO.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.