Gordon Lee Trojans

Armuchee kicker Grayson Perry booted a 40-yard field goal with 18 seconds left on the clock to lift the Indians to a 17-14 win at Gordon Lee on Friday night.

Two long touchdown passes by Chandler DeSanto, one in each of the first two quarters, gave the visitors a14-0 lead with less than two minutes to go in the first half.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

