Armuchee kicker Grayson Perry booted a 40-yard field goal with 18 seconds left on the clock to lift the Indians to a 17-14 win at Gordon Lee on Friday night.
Two long touchdown passes by Chandler DeSanto, one in each of the first two quarters, gave the visitors a14-0 lead with less than two minutes to go in the first half.
But with 25 seconds left before intermission, Kade Cowan hit Nate Dunfee for a 17-yard TD pass and a Bryson Johnson kick sliced the Indians' lead down to 14-7.
The Trojans tied things up less than three minutes into the second half as Dunfee scored from four yards out. Johnson's extra point knotted the score at 14 apiece with 9:02 left in the quarter, but Armuchee would get the final three points late to steal the win.
Gordon Lee rushed 39 times for 295 yards and finished with 90 yards in the air. Cowan was 5 of 10 for 61 yards, while Robert Henson and Holt Roberts each completed a halfback pass.
Dunfee carried the ball 19 times for 143 yards and caught three passes for 39 yards, while Roberts racked up 91 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Armuchee was held to 96 rushing yards on 29 attempts, but DeSanto was a very efficient 10 of 12 through the air for 179 yards.
Gordon Lee (0-2) will play its first road game of the season next week at Southeast Whitfield, who will come into the game 2-0 for the first time in five years.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.