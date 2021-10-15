For the first 23-and-a-half minutes of action in the second half between Northwest Whitfield and Heritage on Friday night, there were no points scored.
In the last 30 seconds, however, the two teams exchanged two go-ahead touchdown passes. Fortunately for the Bruins, the pair that made the last play was dressed in orange and blue.
Quarterback Owen Brooker hit Ray Morrison on an out route and Morrison did the rest. He broke a tackle, made a move and jetted down the sideline for a 60-yard score with 5.3 seconds left to put the Bruins back on top for good, 22-15.
With Northwest starting from its own 25-yard line with 27 seconds left and needing a miracle, it was all Brooker-to-Morrison. The quarterback hit his receiver on two out routes to gain yardage before the game-winner.
The late-game heroics became necessary after some clutch play from the Generals just a few seconds earlier.
Northwest had led 14-9 since just before halftime. With a little over six minutes to play, Kaden Swope appeared to be headed for what would have been an earlier go-ahead score, but Northwest's Domonique Smith knocked the ball out of Swope's hands as he fought for the end zone and Braxton Floyd recovered the fumble for a touchback.
By the time the Generals got the ball back, there was 1:20 to go and Heritage needed 67 yards with no time-outs.
Thanks to a couple of key defensive pass interference calls on the Bruins, the Generals moved down the field and Swope found J.C. Armour for a 15-yard touchdown with just 27 seconds remaining, giving Heritage its first lead of the game at 15-14. However, that lead lasted only 20 seconds.
The scoreboard remained stuck on 14-9 for a long time thanks to defensive plays from both teams.
Northwest took the opening drive of the game and went 14 plays before finishing it off with a 1-yard Brooker plunge. He ended the night with 67 yards rushing to go along with 215 passing on an 11 for 16 effort.
Heritage responded with a long drive of its own, reaching the Northwest 1-yard-line as the first quarter ended. Northwest stuffed Swope on third and fourth down to keep the Generals off the board, but it would only stay that way for another couple of plays as the Generals' defense swarmed the backfield to bring Cameron Collins down in the end zone for a safety.
Brooker hit Hudson Gray for a 43-yard pass on the Bruins' ensuing possession to get Northwest to the Heritage 16, and Collins reached the paydirt on a 2-yard run a few plays later to put the home team up, 14-2.
Swope found Tyler Cheatwood for a 32-yard pass late in the second half to account for the Generals' first touchdown.
Swope finished the night 11 of 19 for 191 yards and the two touchdown passes. He also rushed for 65 yards on 20 carries, while Paxton McCrary had 63 yards on 15 attempts.
Heritage was shut down on fourth-and-six from the 29 early in the fourth, but got it back as Lane Hall pounced on a Northwest fumble. However, the Bruin defense got another stop and forced a punt.
The Northwest win could have postseason impacts as the two teams battle for playoff positioning in Region 7-AAAA. Both now sit at 2-1 in the region and the Bruins will hold the tiebreaker if the two teams finish with the same region record. The Generals have region games left with Pickens and Cedartown, while Northwest has Pickens and Ridgeland remaining on its schedule.
Northwest (4-3) will travel to cross-county rival Southeast Whitfield next week for a Friday night game beginning at 7:30, while Heritage will step out of region to take on county rival LFO on Thursday night. That game was originally slated for the season-opener on Aug. 20, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.