LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers finished off the 2022 season with a 29-14 victory at Ridgeland on Friday night.

LaFayette ended the year 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Region 6-3A, having won two of its final three games.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

