The LaFayette Ramblers scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to open up a lead and added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a 35-17 victory over Gordon Lee Thursday night at Jack King Stadium.
The victory was the first of the season for LaFayette and marked the first victory at LaFayette for new head coach Andy Scott.
Jacob Zwiger opened the scoring for the Ramblers with a defensive touchdown, returning an interception 25 yards for a score less than four minutes into the contest.
Then, after forcing a Gordon Lee punt, the Ramblers needed eight plays to find the endzone again. A crucial third-down leaping catch by Jaylon Ramsey covered 27 yards and kept the chains moving and Ramsey would cover the final five yards on a run to make it 14-0 with 1:45 left in the opening period.
A bad snap on a LaFayette punt early in the second quarter would set up the Trojans for their only offensive touchdown of the night. Taking over at the Rambler 17-yard line, Gordon Lee needed just three plays to find paydirt with fullback Conner Whitman scoring virtually untouched from 10 yards out, cutting LaFayette's lead in half.
The Ramblers answered with an 11-play, 73-yard drive that took 4:34 off the clock. Ramsey would score his second rushing touchdown of the night, this one from three yards out, to boost the lead to 21-7. However, Nate Dunfee returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a score and the Trojans would go into halftime down just seven points at 21-14. It was Dunfee's second kick return for a score in his first three games.
Four punts would be exchanged to open the second half before the Trojans finally got their offense going. Three straight plays went for 14, 13 and 12 yards, respectively, to give Gordon Lee first-and-goal at the LaFayette 7. However, the Rambler defense would stiffen to force a 22-yard field goal by Montgomery Kephart with 2:39 left in the quarter.
Needing points and a way to run some clock, LaFayette got both with a 14-play, 62-yard march that ate up over seven minutes. The Ramblers would convert three straight third downs on the drive before Zwiger blasted in from the 1-yard line to increase the lead to 11 with half of the fourth quarter left to play.
Gordon Lee looked to have answered with a touchdown a little over three minutes later, but Dunfee's 45-yard touchdown reception down the sidelines was taken off the board as officials ruled that he stepped out of bounds on his own prior to catching the ball. The 15-yard illegal participation penalty moved the ball back into Gordon Lee territory before a delay-of-game call and a sack by Cody Davis finally snuffed out the threat.
The Ramblers then put the game away with a four-play drive covering 31 yards. Zwiger ran three times for 29 yards before birthday boy Zach Barrett carried the final two yards on a quarterback keeper.
LaFayette finished with 167 yards rushing on 42 attempts. Ramsey led the way with 65 yards on 17 carries. Trey Taylor had 39 yards on seven attempts and Zwiger carried 10 times for 38 yards. Barrett was 8 of 13 passing for 78 yards and picked up 25 more yards on the ground. Ramsey had a team-high 35 yards receiving.
The Ramblers held Gordon Lee to just 89 yards of total offense, including 67 yards rushing on 32 attempts. Whitman had 31 yards on six carries and Dunfee managed 30 yards on 14 carries. Kade Cowan was 2 of 8 through the air for 22 yards.
Tristan Patterson also had an interception for LaFayette. Jacob Moses recorded a sack. Coy Pendergrass and Austin Tucker teamed up for another sack, while Jaden Morris recorded two tackles-for-loss.
Penn Askew had 10 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a pass break-up for the Trojans. Holt Roberts picked up 10 tackles and one assist. Chandler Brown recorded seven tackles with one going for a loss. Ryan Swaney had six stops and Cowan had six tackles and broke up two passes.
LaFayette (1-1) will open Region 6-AAA play at LFO next Friday night, while Gordon Lee (1-2) will take a week off before hosting Gordon Central on Sept. 17.
Read more on this game in the Sept. 8 edition of The Walker County Messenger.