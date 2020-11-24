It's taken nearly three decades, but the LaFayette Ramblers will make their triumphant return to football's postseason on Friday night.
LaFayette (4-5), the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA, will make the drive to Flowery Branch to battle the ninth-ranked Bears of Cherokee Bluff (9-1), champions of Region 7-AAA. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Having not played a playoff game since 1993, this will be a new experience for the Ramblers and pregame jitters are to be expected.
However, they won't be the only ones feeling the butterflies.
Cherokee Bluff, in just its third season as a varsity program, will be making its postseason debut. The Bears shocked many around the state by winning a region championship against more established and traditional playoff teams, such as North Hall, Dawson County and White County.
According to Georgia High School Football Daily, they are the first school since 2002 to win a region title in just its third season of football. The school was opened to alleviate some of the student overcrowding in the area.
The Bears predictably struggled in their first two seasons as a program, combining for just a 3-17 mark in 2018 and 2019. But with a roster that includes 19 seniors and 16 juniors, head coach Tommy Jones' squad proved to be ahead of schedule this year as they reeled off nine consecutive victories to begin the season and clinched the title going into their final game.
They allowed just 33 total points in their first seven games this year with three wins coming by shutout. The Bears went 2-1 against the other three playoff teams in its own region, including a 41-24 win over North Hall and a 28-27 squeaker over Dawson County.
However, the team will be coming into Friday's game on a sour note, having been drubbed by No. 4 seed White County, 48-7, this past Friday night.
In that game, Cherokee Bluff gave up over 200 yards passing and four touchdown tosses to White County quarterback J. Ben Haynes, who also ran one in for score. They also allowed 205 yards rushing and two touchdowns to Silas Mulligan, who gained the yardage on just 17 carries.
All total, the Bears are averaging 36 points a game on offense and allowing just a shade over 13 a game on the defensive side, while piling up close to 250 yards a game on the ground.
By comparison, LaFayette is averaging 34.1 points a game on offense, 30.2 a game on defense and putting up over 287 rushing yards a game this season. The Ramblers give up about 160 yards a night on the ground and over 150 through the air.
After rushing for over 800 yards in seven games last season, Junior Jayquan Smith has 862 yards and 11 touchdowns on 111 carries this season, including a 26-carry, 316-yard, four-touchdown night against Dawson County on Nov. 6. His main backfield mate, senior Charles Tolbert, has picked up 452 yards and eight touchdowns on 65 carries so far this season.
The Bears also like to put the ball in the air. Junior quarterback Sebastian Irons is 72 of 113 this season for 1,212 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.
Irons likes to spread the ball around with three receivers, seniors Shad Dabney, Jaylon Justice and Eric Gorman, who are all approaching 300 yards each on the season. Senior tight end Eli Little is also a threat in the passing game.
Up front, Cherokee Bluff is anchored by senior Garrett Davis, along with junior Mateo Guevara. Davis is also the team's leading tackler at linebacker with 76 total tackles on the year, 59 solo, and 13 tackles for loss.
Defensive lineman Myka Sims has 56 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Another linebacker, Brayden Nance, has 69 tackles with 17 tackles for loss, and Gorman has eight TFL's from his linebacker slot. The Bears also have 18 sacks as a team. Little and senior Dakota Collins lead the way with five apiece, while Little has also blocked two punts this season.
In the secondary, seniors Jamir Tolbert and Deacon Phillips both have two interceptions this season while the Bears have seven picks as a team. Dabney also plays in the secondary and is committed to the University of Kansas. The senior joined the Bears back in June when his former school, Riverside Military Academy, elected not to play fall sports this year due to concerns over COVID-19.
Senior Harrison Carter is averaging over 33 yards on 16 punts this season and junior kicker Mason Gill is 43 of 44 on extra points and 3 of 3 on field goal tries with a long of 30 yards.
The two teams have no common opponents this season, although Gilmer, a former region foe of LaFayette, is now in 7-AAA with Cherokee Bluff. The Bears hosted the Bobcats back on Oct. 9 and scored a 21-6 victory.
The winner of Friday's game will face the winner of the game between Region 5 No. 2 seed Carver-Atlanta (4-4) and Region 8 No. 3 seed Hart County (3-5). Cherokee Bluff would host the second-round game, while LaFayette would be back on the road.
Even though it is the first football meeting between the two schools, it will actually be the second time LaFayette and Cherokee Bluff have faced off in a state playoff contest this year.
The No. 4-seeded Bears came to LaFayette to take on the No. 1-seeded Lady Ramblers in the Class AAA state volleyball opener just over a month ago. LaFayette won the match in straight sets.