The LaFayette Ramblers were firing on all cylinders in last week's Region 6-AAA opener against LFO, scoring all of their points in the first half of a 43-7 rout.
Friday night, in their second region game, they piled up 42 points...in the first quarter alone.
The Orange-and-Black scored six touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes, led 56-9 at intermission, and moved to 2-0 in 6-AAA as they throttled Murray County, 62-22, in Chatsworth.
Jamario Clements had 12 carries for 161 yards and found the endzone three times as the Ramblers finished with a machine-like 504 total yards, 367 coming on the ground as they averaged 7.9 yards on each of their 46 attempts.
Jaylon Ramsey added 106 yards and two scores on just six carries. He also completed 3 of 5 passes for 133 yards and two more touchdowns. Dawson Pendergrass carried 10 times for 69 yards and Junior Barber added 53 yards rushing on five carries. Jacob Zwiger and Zach Barrett each ran four times for 28 yards and a score.
Barber also added 76 yards on three receptions, including a score, while Sam Hall's only catch of the night was good for a 51-yard touchdown.
Defensively, Jalen Suttle had four pass break-ups and four solo tackles, while Kevin Kremb made five solo stops. Jacob Moses and Stone Phillips each had a tackle for loss, while Ross Martin and Hunter Deal each added an interception. Jacob Brown was 8 of 9 on extra points.
The 62 points were the most by a LaFayette team since 1948 and it marked just the fifth time in the history of the program that the Ramblers put up 60 or more in a game, according to records kept the Georgia High School Football Historians Association (ghsfha.org).
LaFayette defeated Georgia School for the Deaf, 61-0, back in 1948, eight years after a 66-0 victory over Royston in 1940. LaFayette also scored a 66-0 win over Rockmart back in 1924.
The two highest-point performances in school history was a 73-0 win at Calhoun in 1929 and an 82-0 demolishing of Soddy-Daisy in 1931.
LaFayette (2-2, 2-0) will look to stay unbeaten in region play next Friday as they get set to face Adairsville back at Jack King Stadium.