LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers fell behind 27-0 at halftime on Friday and dropped a 41-14 decision at Bremen in a Region 6-AAA contest.

The Blue Devils (4-3 overall) are now 3-1 in region play, while the Ramblers (1-6 overall) are now 0-4 in 6-AAA.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

