FOOTBALL: LaFayette suffers road loss By Scott Herpst Oct 8, 2022 The LaFayette Ramblers fell behind 27-0 at halftime on Friday and dropped a 41-14 decision at Bremen in a Region 6-AAA contest.The Blue Devils (4-3 overall) are now 3-1 in region play, while the Ramblers (1-6 overall) are now 0-4 in 6-AAA.No further details from the game were available as of press time.LaFayette and Bremen will both take next Friday night off before returning to action on Oct. 21. The Ramblers will host LFO, while the Blue Devils will travel to Coahulla Creek. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.