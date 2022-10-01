FOOTBALL: LaFayette stumbles against Adairsville By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Oct 1, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Adairsville Tigers put up 327 yards on the ground and spoiled Homecoming for the LaFayette Ramblers with a 49-7 victory at Jack King Stadium on Friday.Tiger quarterback Jonathan Gough ran 10 times for 108 yards and a pair of scores, while he was 5 of 15 passing for 82 yards and two more TDs.Adairsville led 21-0 after the first quarter, 35-0 at halftime and 49-0 going into the fourth.LaFayette's points came on a fourth-quarter 8-yard run by Sam Hall with Jacob Brown booting the extra point.Individual statistics for the Ramblers were not available as of press time.LaFayette (1-5, 0-3) will travel to Bremen on Friday, while Adairsville (5-1, 3-0) will play a road game at Ridgeland. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Georgia bracing for Hurricane Ian Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 Attorney: Walker County woman charged in pedestrian death believed she hit a deer Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Bay Area guitar teacher arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with child student 1 hr ago Fort Worth North Side shuts out Polytechnic as Steers pick up first district win 1 hr ago Raiders, Broncos still trying to find their identities 1 hr ago Friday roundup: Northside, T.R. Miller, Tuscaloosa County earn big wins 1 hr ago Fire at Gurugram's Global Foyer mall, several fire tenders on spot 1 hr ago