LaFayette Ramblers

The Adairsville Tigers put up 327 yards on the ground and spoiled Homecoming for the LaFayette Ramblers with a 49-7 victory at Jack King Stadium on Friday.

Tiger quarterback Jonathan Gough ran 10 times for 108 yards and a pair of scores, while he was 5 of 15 passing for 82 yards and two more TDs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

