LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers saw their record drop to 1-1 on the season after a 28-0 loss to Trion on Friday night at Sam R. McCain Stadium.

No further details were available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

