LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers and their fans like what they saw from Khalas Finley in the season opener.

The Chattooga Indians? Not so much.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In