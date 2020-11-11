Citing a desire to do what was in the best interests of both schools, LaFayette High School has elected to cancel Friday night's football game at Rockmart.
"The LaFayette Football team has canceled our game against Rockmart for November 13, 2020," said a statement on the school's website. "This is due to multiple players being unable to participate at this time. Unfortunately, this comes at the end of our 2020 football season and the game will not be able to be rescheduled."
The decision came after another post on the school website a few days earlier saying that LHS would use a hybrid schedule from Tuesday through Friday of this week after the school was closed on Monday for deep-cleaning.
The original statement explained that because of "a situation that occurred outside the school building", LaFayette High has seen a recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases and associated close contact quarantines as defined in the current Georgia Department of Public Health guidance.
The team confirmed that while they do not have any players with active cases, there are players that are currently under quarantine because of close contact.
According to the GHSA, games canceled due to COVID-19 are considered "no-contests" and not forfeits on team's official records. However, for the purpose of determining the seeding for its state playoff teams, each region can declare an unofficial loss for teams that had to cancel a region game, if the game is not able to be made up prior to the start of the playoffs.
Once the state playoffs start, a team having to cancel a game due to COVID-19 issues will forfeit the game and its season will end with the opposing team receiving the forfeit victory and advancing to the next round.
LaFayette is currently tied with Adairsville and Ringgold for third place in the region standings at 4-2 in 6-AAA play with each of the three teams having gone 1-1 against the other two. They are all one game behind North Murray (5-1) and two games behind Rockmart (6-0), who would have clinched the region title outright with a win over LaFayette on Friday.
Adairsville is slated to host North Murray this Friday, while Ringgold will travel to Sonoraville.
The final Friday of the regular season is Nov. 20. Rockmart will play at Ringgold, Adairsville will travel to LFO and LaFayette is scheduled to play at North Murray, although the status of that game for the Ramblers is currently unknown.
The GHSA deadline for completing all regular season games is Saturday, Nov. 21. The state playoffs are set to begin on Friday, Nov. 27.
The LaFayette-Rockmart game is one of a dozen games all over the state that had to be called off due to COVID-19 concerns, including a high-proflie, top 10 showdown in south Georgia between Coffee and Warner-Robins.
Many teams in the state have had games called off or rescheduled this season due to positive cases and quarantines of players and coaches.
Some major college games slated for this weekend have also been postponed because of COVID-19 issues, including Alabama-LSU, Tennessee-Texas A&M, Auburn-Mississippi State, Georgia-Missouri and Ohio State-Maryland.