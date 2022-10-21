Injuries have plagued the LaFayette Ramblers for much of the 2022 season. But after using last week's open date to heal up, they gave their fans at chilly Jack King Stadium something to cheer about on Thursday night.
Facing LFO in a Thursday night Region 6-AAA contest, the Ramblers used a powerful running game and a rock solid defense to overpower the visiting LFO Warriors, 30-14, and snap a six-game losing streak.
While the defense made its presence known all night long, LaFayette found itself trailing by a point with 5:45 left in the first half, despite dominating the offensive statistics.
The Ramblers took an early 6-0 lead as Austin Tucker's 3-yard touchdown run capped their initial series of the night. But LaFayette missed the extra point and the next two drives ended with a fumble and an interception inside LFO territory.
Meanwhile, the Warriors' offense simply couldn't get anything going against the LaFayette defense. However, an 81-yard punt return by Gabe Helton and Bryson Sullivan's ensuing PAT gave LFO a 7-6 lead with just under six minutes to go before intermission.
LaFayette, however, was able to shake off the score and respond with an impressive 11-play, 75-yard drive. The Ramblers converted three third downs on the march, including a 29-yard pass from Dawson Pendergrass to Sam Hall that moved the ball inside the 10.
Two plays later, Pendergrass weaved his way through the defense on a keeper and Jacob Brown's extra point gave the home team a 13-7 lead at the break.
The defense continued to shine in the third quarter. Jaden Morris' fumble recovery at the LFO 16-yard line gave the Ramblers outstanding field position before Tucker crashed in from seven yards out, upping the lead to 20-7 at the 5:18 mark.
The Warriors tried to surprise LaFayette with a fake punt near midfield on its next possession, but the pass was incomplete and the Ramblers used a little trickery of their own to score on the very next play.
A double reverse handoff ended up back in the hands of Pendergrass, who fired a pass downfield toward receiver Sam Hall. Hall was able to make the catch and make a move on a defender before sprinting to the end zone to complete the 57-yard scoring strike.
The Ramblers added three final points on a 43-yard field goal by Brown with 6:13 left in the game. The kick followed a an 11-play, 81-yard drive.
The LFO offense finally put one in the end zone on its ensuing possession. Two completions from Dylan Blankenship to Ayden Bennett covered 40 yards and Blankenship finished off the six-play, 82-yard drive with a 12-yard TD run with 3:48 to play.
The Ramblers rolled up 339 rushing yards on 56 carries behind the three-headed monster of Tucker, Pendergrass and Khalas Finley. Tucker had a season-high 144 yards on 20 carries, Pendergrass ran 19 times for 108 yards, while Finley added 72 yards on 14 attempts.
Pendergrass was a very efficient 6 of 8 in the air for 90 yards, while Hall caught three passes for 89 yards.
Nick Whitefield had a sack for the Ramblers, while Michael Hamilton and Evan Williams teamed up for another. The defense also limited LFO to just five first downs and 92 yards on the night, most coming on the fourth-quarter touchdown drive.
Blankenship completed 8 of 26 passes for 51 yards to six different receivers. Bennett had a team-high 40 yards on two catches, while Tyler Davis led the Warriors with 24 yards on four carries. Ladarrius Bunch had the interception for the LFO defense.
Both teams will be at home next Friday night. LaFayette (2-6, 1-4) will host Coahulla Creek, while LFO (2-6, 1-4) will be looking to derail the playoff hopes of Catoosa County rival Ringgold.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.