LaFayette Ramblers

Injuries have plagued the LaFayette Ramblers for much of the 2022 season. But after using last week's open date to heal up, they gave their fans at chilly Jack King Stadium something to cheer about on Thursday night. 

Facing LFO in a Thursday night Region 6-AAA contest, the Ramblers used a powerful running game and a rock solid defense to overpower the visiting LFO Warriors, 30-14, and snap a six-game losing streak.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

