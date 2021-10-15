After narrow back-to-back road losses to Adairsville and Ringgold in the past two weeks, the LaFayette Ramblers came into Friday night's home game against Coahulla Creek, knowing they needed a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
And thanks to solid efforts in all three phases of the game, a victory was exactly what they got.
Behind an offense that rolled up nearly 400 yards, a defense that gave up less than 250, and a kicking game that put up points and pinned the Colts deep several times, LaFayette stayed in the thick of the Region 6-AAA race with a 27-14 win at Jack King Stadium.
LaFayette (4-3, 3-2) got a 42-yard catch by Sam Hall on their first play from scrimmage to help set up a 52-yard Jacob Brown field goal three minutes into the contest.
The Coahulla Creek offense was forced to punt on its next possession, but Keith Collins came up with an interception and the Colts drove 62 yards in seven plays.
Justin Baker pulled in a 36-yard pass and a 13-yard pass to keep the chains moving before quarterback Kace Kinnamon found Aiden Patterson on a 12-yard diving catch for touchdown, despite protests from the LaFayette sidelines that the ball hit the ground first. Sergio Alvarez's point-after gave the Colts a 7-3 first-quarter advantage.
However, that lead would not last long as a 47-yard grab by Dawson Pendergrass helped set the table for a 3-yard Jaylon Ramsey touchdown run and Brown's PAT regained the lead for the Ramblers, 10-7, with just under two minutes left in the opening period.
The only other points in the first half came with just 1:50 left before halftime as Brown knocked home a 42-yarder to up LaFayette's lead to six points at intermission.
Mason Turner came up with a big play for the Colts to start the second half as he picked off a pass near midfield. But once again, the LaFayette defense forced a punt and, just two plays later, the speedy Ramsey made his presence felt.
After rushing 13 times for 70 yards in the first half, the senior more than doubled that total on his very next carry as he took a handoff around left end, avoided a couple of tackles near the Colts' sideline and sprinted the rest of the way for a 75-yard touchdown, boosting the Ramblers' lead to 20-7.
After forcing another three-and-out, LaFayette drove from its own 37-yard line down to the Colts' 12, highlighted by a leaping 32-yard catch by Hall over a defender. But the Coahulla Creek defense bowed its neck and stuffed Ramsey on fourth-and-two from the 12 with just over a minute to play in the third.
The Colts quickly went to work, driving 86 yards in just seven plays. Nate Tilley had a 23-yard catch, while Karin Bradley and Kinnamon added back-to-back 24-yard runs to set up a 10-yard TD catch by Baker. Alvarez's extra point was true and Coahulla Creek was suddenly down by just six points, 20-14, with 10:45 remaining.
After an exchange of punts, the Ramblers were forced to kick it back to the Colts with 4:07 to play and the visitors would start at their own 15-yard line. A 14-yard catch by Will Douglas and a 5-yard LaFayette penalty moved the ball to the Colts' 34-yard line with just over 90 seconds to go.
But a low snap forced Kinnamon to try and pick up the loose ball and he was crunched buy Rambler linebacker Austin Tucker. Defensive lineman Coy Pendergrass pounced on the pigskin and, four plays later, quarterback Zach Barrett finished off the game with a 9-yard touchdown run with just 41 seconds left on the clock.
Despite the two picks, Barrett was a very solid 11 of 20 for 161 yards. Hall was his favorite target as he caught four passes for 92 yards. Barrett also picked up 41 yards on five carries, while Ramsey ended the game with 174 yards on 25 rushing attempts.
Nick Adams punted twice for a 33.5-yard average with one punt landing inside the Colts' 20, while Brown was 2 of 3 on field goal tries, 3 of 3 on extra points and saw four of his five kickoffs go into the endzone for touchbacks.
The Colts got 174 yards passing by Kinnamon, who completed 15 of 31 passes. Baker led the way with six receptions for 94 yards. However, the running game was limited to just 62 yards on 22 attempts. Kinnamon had a team-high 31 yards on nine carries.
LaFayette will have another huge game next week as they travel to Sonoraville, while Coahulla Creek will return home to prepare to face undefeated and 10th ranked Ringgold.