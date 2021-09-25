Adairsville got two touchdowns in the second quarter, led 14-0 at halftime, and held off LaFayette, 22-6, in a Region 6-AAA contest in Bartow County on Friday night.
Both of the Tigers' TD's came through the air. Quarterback Jonathan Gough threw a pair of 16-yard scoring strikes, one to Evan Sanders and the other to Grayson Belcher.
The Ramblers would get on the board on a 47-yard field goal by Jacob Brown midway through the third quarter, but Eli Agnew would get in the endzone on a 5-yard run later in the period and Gough added a conversion pass to boost his team's advantage to 22-3.
Brown would connect on a second long field goal, this one from 43 yards out, in the opening seconds of the fourth, but that would be all the points the visitors could muster.
Individual statistics for LaFayette were not available as of press time.
Adairsville (4-0, 2-0) will host Ringgold in a battle of unbeatens next Friday, while LaFayette (3-2, 2-1) will look to right the ship next week at Sonoraville.