LaFayette Ramblers

A field goal late in the fourth quarter was all the offense the LaFayette Ramblers could muster up on Friday night as visiting Coahulla Creek rolled out of town with a 28-3 Region 6-AAA victory.

Colts quarterback Kace Kinnamon accounted for three of his team's touchdowns. He threw a 73-yarder to Manny Dominguez and connected with Aiden Patterson on a 54-yard scoring strike. Kinnamon also ran for a score, while Patterson had a long interception return to add six more points.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In