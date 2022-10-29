A field goal late in the fourth quarter was all the offense the LaFayette Ramblers could muster up on Friday night as visiting Coahulla Creek rolled out of town with a 28-3 Region 6-AAA victory.
Colts quarterback Kace Kinnamon accounted for three of his team's touchdowns. He threw a 73-yarder to Manny Dominguez and connected with Aiden Patterson on a 54-yard scoring strike. Kinnamon also ran for a score, while Patterson had a long interception return to add six more points.
The Ramblers ran the ball 41 times for 111 yards, while Khalas Finley and Dawson Pendergrass accounted for most of the yardage. Finley had 52 yards on 18 carries, while Pendergrass ran 15 times for 48 yards.
Pendergrass went 9 of 17 in the air for 87 yards, but was picked off once. Sam Hall had four receptions for 43 yards, while Jaden Morris caught two passes good for 26 yards.
The Colts led 21-0 going into the fourth quarter. Jacob Brown booted a 35-yard field goal for the Ramblers before the Creek added one final touchdown.
Coahulla Creek (7-2, 5-1) will play at Adairsville next Friday night, while LaFayette (2-7, 1-5) will close out the 2022 season with a trip to Ridgeland that same night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.