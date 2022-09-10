The LaFayette Ramblers held an early lead, but could not hang on to it as they dropped a 28-17 decision to Sonoraville in their final non-region game of the season Friday night at Jack King Stadium.
LaFayette intercepted Phoenix junior quarterback Jaxon Pate twice in the first five minutes of the game to take the lead early, but Sonoraville got things rolling after that and used two touchdowns less than 15 seconds apart in the second quarter to take an advantage they would never surrender.
Sonoraville got the ball to start, but on the second play of the game, the Ramblers tipped a Pate pass at the line of scrimmage and then got the pick, giving them the ball at the 17-yard-line of the Phoenix.
Two plays later, quarterback Zach Barrett raced 12 yards for the touchdown and following the point-after by Jacob Brown, the Ramblers were in front 7-0 with 9:42 left in the first period.
It appeared LaFayette would open it up even farther a couple of minutes later when it got another interception, giving the Ramblers the ball in Sonoraville territory. They got close to the Phoenix 25, but had an incomplete pass on a fake field goal attempt on fourth down and couldn't build on their early good fortune.
Sonoraville moved inside the LaFayette 10 on its ensuing drive, but a missed 26-yard field goal attempts two minutes into the second period kept them behind by a touchdown.
The Phoenix threatened again a couple of minutes later when they reached the LaFayette 22-yard-line. But on fourth-and-two, the Rambler defense held on a short run to get the ball back for their offense.
Sonoraville, however, forced a punt and this time the Red-and-Black made it count. Pate and Zach Lyles connected on a 64-yard catch-and-run for a score and kicker Mateo Trullio drilled the PAT to tie the game with 3:21 showing until halftime.
The Phoenix, however, refused to settle for a halftime tie. They recovered a pop-up kickoff at the LaFayette 22 and, on the very next play, Pate found senior wide receiver Brant Bryant for the score while Trullio's kick gave them a 14-7 advantage a halftime.
Sonoraville made it 21-7 with 4:52 left in the third as Bryant raced 26 yards on a reverse handoff, but LaFayette was equal to the challenge and went 63 yards in 10 plays with as Khalas Finley scoring from a yard out. Brown's PAT made it 21-14 with just 31.9 ticks showing on the third quarter clock.
However, the Phoenix answered back in a big way. After an ineligible man downfield penalty wiped out a first down, and then a sack on Pate put them back at their own 16-yard-line, Pate hit Keegan Townsend for an 84-yard touchdown pass exactly nine minutes to play.
The Ramblers answered with one final scoring drive, choosing to kick a 34-yard field goal on fourth down with 6:01 to go. However, Sonoraville picked up four first downs on its final drive to run out the clock and improve to 3-1 on the year.
LaFayette finished with 161 yards rushing on 35 carries. Finley set the pace with 13 carries for 51 yards, followed by Barrett with seven carries for 44 yards. Dawson Pendergrass collected 41 yards on 7 carries.
Barrett went 7 to 14 in the air for 83 yards and was intercepted once, while Pendergrass was the leading receiver with five catches for 69 yards.
LaFayette (1-2) will begin region play at home next Friday night against the Ringgold Tigers (1-2), who snapped a two-game slide with a 27-0 shutout of Gilmer on Friday night.
Information from the Calhoun Times was used in this story.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.