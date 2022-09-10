LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers held an early lead, but could not hang on to it as they dropped a 28-17 decision to Sonoraville in their final non-region game of the season Friday night at Jack King Stadium.

LaFayette intercepted Phoenix junior quarterback Jaxon Pate twice in the first five minutes of the game to take the lead early, but Sonoraville got things rolling after that and used two touchdowns less than 15 seconds apart in the second quarter to take an advantage they would never surrender.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In