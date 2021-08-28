The Model Blue Devils relied on their defense throughout the night to pick up their first win of the year, beating the visiting LaFayette Ramblers, 10-6, on Friday night.
The Ramblers (0–1) got on the board first, capping off an 82-yard drive with Jacob Brown’s 33-yard field goal with 5:40 to go in the first quarter.
Halfway through the second quarter, Model (1-1) got on the board with a special teams play. Punting from his own end zone, LaFayette’s Nick Adams had his kick blocked by Model’s Daniel Jolly and Brant Pace. The ball bounced out of the end zone for a safety, and Model trailed, 3-2.
In the final minute of the second quarter, the Blue Devils finished off a 42-yard scoring drive when Jermaine Campbell hit Amir Pinkard for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Dillon Silver’s 2-point conversion pass to Jolly was good, and Model took a 10-3 lead into halftime.
The only scoring of the second half came on a 39-yard Brown field goal that brought LaFayette to within 10-6. However, the Model defense slammed the door on the Ramblers the rest of the night.
LaFayette’s last five drives of the game ended on a punt, a missed field goal, and three interceptions on the final three drives, one by Rylee Kines and two by Cade Espy. The final play of the game saw Espy pick off LaFayette’s last-gasp 23-yard pass in the end zone as time expired.
Model will hit the road next Friday to face Trion, while LaFayette will host Gordon Lee. That game will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on Thursday.