The LaFayette Ramblers came up seven points on the short end of a 49-42 shootout loss at North Murray in the regular season finale Friday night in Chatsworth.
The Mountaineers (6-3, 6-2) led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-21 at intermission.
LaFayette (5-4, 4-3) would cut the deficit down to seven points twice in the second half, once in the third and once in the fourth quarter, but were unable to overtake the hosts down the stretch.
Individual scoring and statistics were not available as of press time.
However, LaFayette's season is not yet over as the Ramblers finished as the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA and will open the 2020 Class AAA state playoffs at Region 7 champion Cherokee Bluff next Friday night in Flowery Branch.
It will be the first postseason game for LaFayette since a region playoff game against Villa Rica in 1993 and it will be the Ramblers' first state playoff game since a 14-6 loss to Gainesville in the Class AA quarterfinals back in 1969.
Region champion Rockmart will open the playoffs at home against White County and No. 2 seed Adairsville will host Dawson County next week. North Murray, the No. 3 seed, will travel to the Gainesville area to battle North Hall.
