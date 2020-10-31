The LaFayette Ramblers scored a pair of touchdowns in the opening quarter, added one in the third quarter, and allowed just one field goal on defense as they picked up a 21-3 Region 6-AAA victory at Coahulla Creek on Friday night.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
LaFayette (4-3, 4-1) will try to extend its winning streak to three next Friday night as they host Sonoraville (2-5, 0-5), who are mired in a five-game slide, including a 32-0 loss to Adairsville on Friday.
It will be the final home game of the regular season for the Ramblers.