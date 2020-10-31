LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers scored a pair of touchdowns in the opening quarter, added one in the third quarter, and allowed just one field goal on defense as they picked up a 21-3 Region 6-AAA victory at Coahulla Creek on Friday night.

Individual statistics were not available as of press time.

LaFayette (4-3, 4-1) will try to extend its winning streak to three next Friday night as they host Sonoraville (2-5, 0-5), who are mired in a five-game slide, including a 32-0 loss to Adairsville on Friday.

It will be the final home game of the regular season for the Ramblers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

