LaFayette Ramblers

For the first time since they blanked county rival Gordon Lee back on Aug. 31, 2018, the LaFayette Ramblers celebrated a shutout on Friday night as they walked into Tommy Cash Stadium and revved their way to a 39-0 victory, spoiling Homecoming for the Warriors.

LaFayette jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and boosted its advantage to 32-0 at the break. They would tack on one final touchdown in the fourth quarter to win the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.

The Ramblers ran just 36 plays and picked up 174 yards. Quarterback Zach Barrett went 5 of 9 in the air for 98 yards, including a 43-yard pass to Sam Hall and a 40-yard pass to Trey Taylor.

Jacob Zwiger carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards, but found the endzone a career-high four times, while Jaylon Ramsey had 11 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, while Jacob Brown connected on all five of his extra-point attempts.

The Rambler defense recorded a pair of safeties. Lane White had 2.5 sacks and one tackle for loss, while Cody Davis had three tackles, 1.5 sacks and recovered a fumble.

Individual statistics for LFO were not available as of press time.

LaFayette (2-1, 1-0) will be back at home to take on Murray County next Friday night, while LFO (0-2, 0-1) will head to Ringgold face the unbeaten Tigers in their annual grudge match.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

