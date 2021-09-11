For the first time since they blanked county rival Gordon Lee back on Aug. 31, 2018, the LaFayette Ramblers celebrated a shutout on Friday night as they walked into Tommy Cash Stadium and revved their way to a 39-0 victory, spoiling Homecoming for the Warriors.
LaFayette jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and boosted its advantage to 32-0 at the break. They would tack on one final touchdown in the fourth quarter to win the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.
The Ramblers ran just 36 plays and picked up 174 yards. Quarterback Zach Barrett went 5 of 9 in the air for 98 yards, including a 43-yard pass to Sam Hall and a 40-yard pass to Trey Taylor.
Jacob Zwiger carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards, but found the endzone a career-high four times, while Jaylon Ramsey had 11 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, while Jacob Brown connected on all five of his extra-point attempts.
The Rambler defense recorded a pair of safeties. Lane White had 2.5 sacks and one tackle for loss, while Cody Davis had three tackles, 1.5 sacks and recovered a fumble.
Individual statistics for LFO were not available as of press time.
LaFayette (2-1, 1-0) will be back at home to take on Murray County next Friday night, while LFO (0-2, 0-1) will head to Ringgold face the unbeaten Tigers in their annual grudge match.