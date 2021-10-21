Ridgeland High School announced that Kip Klein will be stepping down from his position as head football coach of the Panthers at the end of the current season.
The announcement was made Thursday afternoon in a press release.
"The Walker County Board of Education, Superintendent Damon Raines, and the Ridgeland High School administrative team are grateful for Coach Klein’s many years of dedication and service to the Panther Nation," the release stated.
"Coach Klein has been an intricate part of 16 state playoff appearances beginning in 1995. Additionally, he has been a member of all eight region football championships at Ridgeland High School, beginning in 1998. He was defensive coordinator for the 2012 team that played for the AAAA State Championship."
Klein, who began as a lay coach at the school in 1993, was hired as head coach in late May of 2019. His first team went 6-5 overall and 5-1 in 6-AAAA to capture a region championship. The Panthers were 1-7 in a COVID-plagued 2020 campaign and they are currently 1-7 so far this season with two games remaining.
The release went on to say that "Walker County Schools, in coordination with Ridgeland High School, will begin a search for the next head football coach at the conclusion of the 2021 football season."
Read more on this story in next week's Walker County Messenger and Catoosa County News.