After deciding to give football a try as a senior, Elijah Hood didn't think his playing career would continue in college.
And he certainly didn't think it would nearly 10 hours from home.
However, that's the new reality for the Ridgeland senior after he signed his papers to play for NCAA Division III Rockford University on Tuesday.
Located near Chicago, Illinois, the Regents play in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
"This has just been a dream of mine," Hood said. "I didn't even think I was going to get to go to college, especially since I didn't start (playing) until my senior year. But it's definitely a dream come true that I get to go play at the next level."
An excellent student in the classroom, Ridgeland head coach Craig Pritchett spoke about Hood's heart and character during the signing ceremony. Hood is the first Panther football player to sign on to play in college since Pritchett took over as head coach.
"Elijah is one of those kids that plays with a ton of heart," Pritchett explained. "He loves the game. To be honest, he and his family did a lot of work on this on their own, reaching out to colleges and trying to find one. Now he's going to have the opportunity to go to a Division III school and play football for four more years. It kind of speaks to who he is as a competitor, both on and off the field. I'm really proud for him."
The 5-foot-7, 165-pounder was a solid contributor to the Panthers' revamped defense in 2022. He saw action in nine games, making 24 tackles - 18 solo - and breaking up two passes in the secondary.
He said Rockford was recruiting him to play cornerback.
"I really thought I was done playing football, but one day I got a message from their coach saying he wanted to get (the recruiting process started) because he wanted me to play football for them," Hood continued. "I'm just excited for it.
"I really hope I can bring them some leadership and some heart. They're kind of like us. They haven't had a great history the last couple of years, but they're trying to change the culture like we are down here, so I'm hoping I can come in and help them do that."
Hood is also an exceptional track athlete with personal bests of 17-1 in the long jump, 38-3.75 in the triple jump, 19.36 in the 110 hurdles and 47.43 in the 300 hurdles.
"He's a hard-nosed kid that's going to play with a lot of heart," Pritchett added. "He's a little undersized, but he plays with a chip on his shoulder. I think a lot of people kind of doubt him and he lets that drive him. I think he's going to go up there and be a good program kid, work hard and do what he's asked to do."
Hood said he is considering graphic design or exercise science as a major.