After scoring 29 unanswered points in last week's win at LFO, Gordon Lee put 28 unanswered over parts of three quarters on Friday night and moved to 3-0 with a 56-34 home victory over Walker County rival LaFayette.
Gordon Lee has now scored 135 points this season. According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website (ghsfha.org), it is the most points for Trojan team in its first three games in 82 years. It also marks just the second time in the program's history that the Trojans have put up 50 or more points twice in a single season.
The last Gordon Lee team to score at least 50 points twice in a single year was head coach Ben Boulware's 1949 squad, who went on to play for the GHSA Class C state championship.
The Trojans and Ramblers exchanged touchdowns in the opening quarter as Friday's first stanza ended in a 14-14 tie.
However, the home team would add a third touchdown in the second quarter to take a 21-14 lead at intermission. They would outscore LaFayette 14-0 in the third quarter before scoring the first touchdown of what would be a high-scoring final period that saw the two teams combine for 41 points.
Gordon Lee finished with 443 yards of total offense, including 377 on the ground, as they ran the ball 53 times.
Bo Rhudy went over 100 yards for the third consecutive game as he finished with 121 yards on 18 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown. Brody Cobb carried the ball eight times for 91 yards and Cade Peterson had 85 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 15, 8, 5 and 2 yards.
Cody Thomas ran the ball nine times for 46 yards and Nate Dunfee had three carries for 34 yards, picking up touchdown runs of 10 and 20 yards. Quarterback Blake Groce completed 3 of 5 passes for 66 yards, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Cobb, while Jacob Neal caught the other two passes, good for 51 yards.
Cobb led the defensive effort with nine tackles, two assists and one pass break-up. Hayden Walker had five tackles and recovered a fumble. Ryan Swaney also had five tackles, while 18 different Gordon Lee players made at least one stop. Thomas, Gabe Kirkendoll and Logan Ball each recorded a sack, while Montgomery Kephart went 7 of 7 on extra points to remain perfect in that category on the season.
Individual statistics for LaFayette had not yet been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee is off to its first 3-0 start since 2016. They will enjoy an open date this coming Friday before heading Gordon Central to face the Warriors (1-2) on Oct. 2. Meanwhile, LaFayette (0-2) will look to regroup this Friday night at home against LFO (0-2). It will be the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.