After the GHSA pushed back the start of the 2020 football season because of concerns over COVID-19, Ridgeland was left trying to figure out a way to reschedule a much-anticipated season-opener across state lines at East Ridge.
That Ridgeland-East Ridge game will not happen this year as no workable make-up date could be found. However, after several weeks of searching, the Panthers have found a new opponent to fill out their schedule.
Rabun County (Tiger, Ga.) in the extreme northeast corner of the state will make the drive over to Bowers and Painter Field on Sept. 4 to begin their season in what should be a sizable test for the Panthers.
The Wildcats will be led by junior quarterback Gunnar Stockton (6-1, 195), thought by many recruiting services to be one of the top two quarterback prospects in the state and a highly thought-of prospect nationally with 22 FBS college offers, including the likes of Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and USC, among others.
In the past two seasons, Stockton has thrown for 6,390 yards and 77 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions, while rushing for 1,835 yards and 36 scores on the ground. Last season, as a sophomore, he had 3,472 yards passing, 43 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 1,179 yards rushing and 16 rushing TDs.
The coach of the Wildcats is Jaybo Shaw, the former Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern signal-caller, who prepped at Flowery Branch. He took over the Rabun program from his father, Lee Shaw, who moved on to Lakeview Academy in Gainesville. The elder Shaw and oldest son Connor defeated Ridgeland, 17-14, in a first-round playoff game in 2009, which had to be moved to Finley Stadium in Chattanooga due to poor field conditions at Ridgeland. Connor Shaw went on to play quarterback at South Carolina and later in the NFL.
Rabun had four consecutive 1-9 seasons from 2007-2010, but completely turned things around in the last several years once Lee Shaw took over. They went 6-5 and made the playoffs in 2012 and 8-3 and made the playoffs the following year. In 2014, they went 9-3 and advanced to the second round.
However, the past five seasons have been memorable ones for the Wildcats. They have amassed a combined 59-7 mark with four state quarterfinal appearances and a spot in the Class AA state championship game in 2017, where they lost to Hapeville Charter, 35-23, for their only loss of the year.
Last fall, they won 12 games, marking the fifth straight year they've reached 11 wins or more, and a sixth straight Region 8-AA title. Included in last year's win total were victories over Class AAAA Stephens County (44-7) and a win over Region 6-AAA champion North Murray (38-17).