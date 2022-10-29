Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals survived a chaotic final three minutes to hold off visiting Sonoraville, 35-34, in a key Region 7-AAAA contest at Jeff Sims Field on Friday night.

The win also put Heritage (8-1, 3-1) in the driver's seat to earn the No. 2 seed in the region and the first round home playoff game that comes with it. Cedartown claimed its third consecutive region title with a 48-14 win over Southeast on Friday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

