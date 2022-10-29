The Heritage Generals survived a chaotic final three minutes to hold off visiting Sonoraville, 35-34, in a key Region 7-AAAA contest at Jeff Sims Field on Friday night.
The win also put Heritage (8-1, 3-1) in the driver's seat to earn the No. 2 seed in the region and the first round home playoff game that comes with it. Cedartown claimed its third consecutive region title with a 48-14 win over Southeast on Friday.
Heritage led 28-7 less than three minutes into the third quarter and enjoyed a 35-21 advantage with 6:16 left in the ball game, but had to hang on for dear life down the stretch.
"It was big," said Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter. "If we can just win next week, we get to come back here the following week and host a game, which is incredible. We've got a really good group of seniors. I'm proud of them and I'm so happy for them that they were able to get this win and hopefully they'll get the chance to play on their home field again in a couple of weeks.
"I'm just so proud of them and our staff. We made big plays in all three phases of the game and the kids just played their guts out."
Running back Zach Lyles got Sonoraville (5-3, 2-2) on the board first with a 3-yard touchdown run just past the midway point of the first quarter, but the next three touchdowns would belong to Heritage.
A big 39-yard catch on third-and-20 by Tyler Cheatwood help set up Landon Cansler's 3-yard run with 2:04 left in the first quarter. Max Owens had a huge 47-yard pickup to convert a third-and-22 for the Generals' ensuing drive. That possession ended with a 1-yard plunge by Kaden Swope and the senior quarterback ended the next drive with a 72-yard TD pass to Cheatwood, who got wide open in the secondary after the Phoenix defense bit hard on a play fake.
Sonoraville's final two drives of the first half both ended up deep in Heritage territory, but both ended without points. Cheatwood saved a touchdown with 30 seconds left as he knocked the ball out of tight end Ridge Redd's hands in the end zone.
Things continued to go to the way of the Generals once the third quarter began. Evan Wingrove blocked a Sonoranville punt and Owens recovered at the Phoenix 21-yard line. Payton Newman made a big 14-yard catch on a ball that was initially knocked out of the hands of Paxton McCrary and McCrary scored from five yards out two plays later to extend the lead to 28-7.
But the Phoenix, who have been a second-half team all season long, proved to be one again.
A quick five-play drive ended with another 3-yard TD run by Lyles to cut into the lead and the Phoenix went 94 yards on their next possession with Lyles again scoring from three yards out, slicing the deficit down to 28-21 two plays into the fourth quarter.
Heritage responded with an eight-play, 63-yard drive with Cheatwood hauling in a 25-yard TD pass from Swope. The score pushed the lead back to 14 points with just over six minutes to play.
Sonoraville responded on the arm and legs of quarterback Jaxon Pate. His 1-yard TD run with 3:26 to play got it back to a seven-point game, and the Phoenix defense came up big two plays later as they stripped the ball away from Swope with Bram Carter recovering at the Generals' 37-yard line with 2:40 to go.
A late hit penalty on Heritage moved the ball down to the 13 and, three plays later, Pate hit Lyles on a 6-yard TD pass in the back of the end zone. With 37 seconds remaining, Sonoraville elected to play for overtime, but the extra point attempt was hooked wide left and the home side of Sims Field erupted in celebration as the Generals still led by a point.
However, the visitors' side of the stadium exploded just seconds later as the Phoenix miraculously recovered an onside kick at the Heritage 47.
A long pass down field was knocked away by the Heritage defense on the very next play and Sonoraville was penalized 15 yards for an unsportsmanlike conduct call at the end of the play.
Following another incomplete pass, the Phoenix gave up 10 more yards on a penalty before two final incomplete passes from their own 28-yard line snuffed out their final chance with 2.3 seconds left on the clock.
"I just told them that we had to make a play, just one play," Slaughter said to his defense after the onside kick. "We were really close (to making one) so many times and Sonoraville was able to scramble around forever and they made a couple of plays themselves. It was just back and forth between two good teams. Both sides made plays and we're just thankful to have been able to make one more."
Sonoraville outgained Heritage, 397-311, on the night, as Pate did the bulk of the work. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 223 yards and rushed 24 times for another 90. Lyles had 16 carries for 78 yards and five catches for 52 yards. Keegan Townsend caught four passes for 110 yards, while Wyatt Springfield had three catches for 61 yards.
Swope was nearly perfect through the air as he completed 9 of 11 passes for 238 yards. Cheatwood was the main target with 157 yards on five catches, while Swope also led the Generals with 48 yards on 17 carries.
Chipper Grayson made all five of his extra point attempts, while Wingrove, Tanner Hall and Bryce Travillian all came up with sacks for Heritage.
Sonoraville will play at Southeast next Friday, while Heritage will travel to take on Central-Carroll in the regular season finale. The Lions rallied from a 17-6 halftime deficit on Friday to beat Northwest, 35-17. A win by the Generals next week will give them the No. 2 seed from the region.