Plenty happened in Friday night’s Region 7-AAAA tilt at Cedartown High School to solidify the Bulldog’s claim to the region’s 2021 title.
But the final touchdown allowed the team to celebrate a former teammate’s life and make him a part of the victory.
With the score 49-0 late in the fourth quarter and a running clock in the second half, Cedartown senior Demarieo Sims took the ball from quarterback Drew Ledbetter and jogged the final 24 yards of the game untouched into the end zone.
The touchdown made it 55-0, with Cedartown defeating Heritage to win its second straight region championship. But the score meant something more for the Bulldogs as No. 55 was the jersey number for M.J. Whatley, a Cedartown player who died in January after being found unresponsive in his home.
Cedartown coach Jamie Abrams said he had discussed with Heritage coach E.K. Slaughter about letting them get the score to 55 if it came to that.
“I appreciate Coach Slaughter for allowing us to score that last touchdown to make it 55,” Abrams said as a photo of Whatley was put on the scoreboard along with the final score.
“Demo was one of his very, very close friends. Jordan (Johnson) and him were cousins and Jordan had already scored, so I thought that was the right thing to do with (Sims) and I appreciate coach Slaughter for letting us do that.
“The kids have been through a lot. So being able to finish it off and cap it off that way was special I think.”
The end definitely set a different tone than the beginning of the game, as Cedartown’s offense hit the ground running and its defense once again proved why it’s one of the top ones in Class AAAA.
Harlem Diamond scored on an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, C.J. Washington had a 56-yard touchdown run on the Bulldogs’ third offensive play of the game, and Cedartown (8-1, 5-0 region) scored each on possession in the first half to go into halftime up 42-0.
Diamond finished with seven carries for 155 yards and three touchdowns, adding a 1-yard and a 34-yard score to go with his game-opening touchdown.
Patrick Gardner had eight carries for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, while Johnson caught all three of quarterback Reece Tanner’s completions for 92 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown to close out the first quarter.
Cedartown finished the first half with 325 yards rushing while Heritage (6-3, 3-2) was held to 58. Heritage’s best possession came in the first quarter when quarterback Kaden Swope was able to spearhead a solid drive that included three first downs and brought the Generals to Cedartown’s 21-yard line.
But back-to-back incompletions on third and fourth down ended the drive and Cedartown took over on downs.
Khamarion Davis broke free for a 63-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, which made it 49-0.
With the No. 1 seed in the 7-AAAA once again, the Bulldogs will host Hampton (3-5) in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAA state playoffs next Friday. Hampton (3-5) finished as the No. 4 seed from Region 5-AAAA.
Heritage will travel to Luella (7-3), who missed out on a region title Friday night with a 14-7 loss to Riverdale (8-0-1), who captured the title. Riverdale will welcome Central-Carroll (5-5) next week in the first round, while the other first-round match-up between the two regions will see Fayette County (6-4) travel to Region 7 runner-up Northwest Whitfield (7-3). The Bruins defeated Pickens on Friday night, 49-28.