It took three weeks longer than expected, but the Heritage Generals finally opened the 2021 football season on Friday night by jumping out to a 27-0 halftime lead before coasting to a 34-14 victory over The King's Academy.
The Lions were the first opponent from Tennessee in Heritage football history. TKA, located in Seymour, had originally been scheduled to play Howard in Chattanooga on Friday, but needed an opponent when Howard was forced to cancel the game.
The Generals also found themselves needing an opponent when the Temple Tigers had to cancel due to COVID-related issues. Heritage and TKA were able to put together the game just 48 hours from kickoff.
Junior quarterback Kaden Swope accounted for four of Heritage's five touchdowns on the evening. He opened the scoring with a 20-yard TD pass to Paxton McCrary and later ran one in from five yards out.
Then in the second quarter, he broke free on an 85-yard scoring scamper and closed out the first half by hitting Tyler Cheatwood for a 36-yard score.
The Lions connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass of their own to account for all the scoring in the third quarter. Heritage boosted its lead 34-7 on an 18-yard TD run by Julian Sexton in the fourth quarter, and the visitors would add a final scoring pass late in the game.
The Generals forced four turnovers on the night, including a fumble recovery by Collin Swearingin and interceptions by Sexton, Max Owens and J.C. Armour.
No further individual statistics were available as of press time.
Heritage (1-0) will be at home again next Friday night for a non-region matchup against Christian Heritage (1-2).