Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals, down 7-6 at halftime, outscored Central-Carroll 13-7 in the second half to score a very important 19-14 win over the Lions in a Region 7-AAAA clash in Carrollton on Friday night.

With the win, Heritage vaults to 4-1 overall and, at 2-0, joins Cedartown as the only teams left still unbeaten in region play.

Central fell to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in 7-AAAA.

No further details or statistics were available as of press time.

Heritage will have another big road game next Friday night in Tunnel Hill against Northwest Whitfield. The Bruins (3-3, 1-1) will be coming off a 57-23 loss at region co-leader Cedartown.

Read more on this game in Wednesday's editions of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

