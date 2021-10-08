The Heritage Generals, down 7-6 at halftime, outscored Central-Carroll 13-7 in the second half to score a very important 19-14 win over the Lions in a Region 7-AAAA clash in Carrollton on Friday night.
With the win, Heritage vaults to 4-1 overall and, at 2-0, joins Cedartown as the only teams left still unbeaten in region play.
Central fell to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in 7-AAAA.
No further details or statistics were available as of press time.
Heritage will have another big road game next Friday night in Tunnel Hill against Northwest Whitfield. The Bruins (3-3, 1-1) will be coming off a 57-23 loss at region co-leader Cedartown.
