The Heritage Generals (6-3), who finished as the No. 3 seed from Region 7, will head south to Locust Grove, some 30 miles south of Atlanta, to open the Class AAAA state playoffs against Luella on Friday night.
This will mark the sixth straight state playoff appearance for Heritage, who is 1-6 all-time in the postseason. They won their first-ever state playoff game at Stephens County, 37-30, in 2016, also as a No. 3 seed. They dropped a 38-21 at Mary Persons the following week and have been eliminated in the first round in each of the last five seasons.
Meanwhile, the Lions (7-3) are also making their sixth all-time playoff appearance, but their third in a row. They have never advanced past the first round. The past two seasons have resulted in first-round road losses at West Laurens (37-6 in 2019) and at Flowery Branch (40-7 in 2020).
This will be Luella's first-ever home playoff game.
Second-year head coach Craig Coleman began the year with over 25 seniors on the roster. They are averaging just over 23 points a game on offense and allowing 13.5 a contest.
Their only loss in Region 5 this season came on the final week of the regular season. They took a 7-0 lead over previously-unbeaten Riverdale into halftime, but gave up two second-half touchdowns and dropped a 14-7 decision in a game played at a neutral site.
Sophomore quarterback Vinson Berry (6-3, 190) directs the offense. Berry has over 1,600 yards passing this season to go with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has less than 100 yards rushing.
In the backfield, Junior Jaden Coleman is the team's leading rusher with over 500 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Marquise Strickland and senior Markelo Green will also likely see carries. They will get blocking up front from the likes of senior lineman Jaylen Lester (6-5, 305) and Isaiah Mitchell (6-1, 315).
When the Lions take to the air, Berry has four primary targets, led by senior J'Marius Johnson, who has nearly 500 yards to go with six touchdown catches this season. Green, senior Destin Ingram and junior Ronnel Johnson are all right at 300 yards receiving and they have combined for nine touchdown catches.
On defense, senior end Detrique Lawrence (5-9, 225) is a name to know. He led Luella with 16 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last year. Junior Dayveon Curry will give him assistance up front.
Strickland, along with junior Isaiah Brown, are big-play defenders, while senior Donovan Bradley is a leader in the secondary. Senior Garrison Rippa will handle the kicking and punting duties.
"They're a good football team," Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter said. "They've got a lot of team speed, got some playmakers and their coached well. It should be a pretty good test for us, but I think our guys are ready for the challenge and we'll be ready to go.
"I think there's some things that we match really well with them. We're still also trying to get healthy from a tough game last week. We're a little beat up, but I think most of them will be back by Friday. It's playoff time. Records are out the window, so we just have to go down there, execute and maybe hit a couple of big plays and I think we'll be alright."
The winner of the game will face Region 1 No. 4 seed Thomas County Central or Region 3 champion Benedictine.