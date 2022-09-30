Numbers can be deceiving and Thursday night's Region 7-AAAA opener between Heritage and Southeast Whitfield is the perfect example.
The Raiders ran 40 more plays than the Generals and gained 44 more yards, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 56-12 decision as Heritage improved to 6-0 overall on the season.
Southeast made the decision earlier in the week to move the game to Thursday due to the potential for bad weather on Friday.
Heritage's Tyler Cheatwood had himself a night. It began with a 65-yard kick return for touchdown early in the second quarter and continued with a 22-yard touchdown catch two minutes into the third quarter, his only grab of the night.
He capped off the evening in style with just over two minutes to play in third quarter. Stepping into a passing lane in the endzone, the senior picked off a pass by Southeast quarterback Brayden Miles and returned it a school-record 103 yards to give himself a touchdown on defense to go with his scores on offense and special teams.
Max Owens picked off Miles on the second play of the game before Paxton McCrary reeled off a nice 13-yard TD run on the very next play. The Generals' ensuing drive took just four plays as senior Landon Cansler took a handoff and raced 61 yards to build the lead to 14-0 at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter.
Southeast answered with a 76-yard touchdown drive to cut the deficit to eight, but a short kickoff backfired as Cheatwood raced down the Heritage side of the field to make it 21-6.
Owens recovered a fumble with 3:34 to go in the half and, following a Southeast pass interference penalty, quarterback Kaden Swope faked the handoff and ran 26 yards to add to the lead.
The defense capped the first-half scoring with another touchdown just over 30 seconds later. A strip sack of Miles in the end zone led to a fumble recovery by Tanner Hall and the Generals lead 35-6 at the break.
Southeast was able to answer with three seconds left on the clock as a 7-yard TD catch by Matthew Brock capped a 10-play, 80-yard march. However, Heritage regained the momentum to start the third period. A great cut-back by McCrary resulted in a 41-yard run on the first play of the half and Swope hit Cheatwood on a post route three plays later to make it 42-12.
Cheatwood's record-setting pick-six thwarted a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took eight minutes off the clock and forced a running clock in the fourth.
Reserves for both teams played the entire final quarter. A late 42-yard scamper by Drew Bradley set up quarterback Brady Chandler for a 6-yard keeper with 1:19 play that accounted for the final points.
Chipper Grayson was 7 of 7 on extra points, while Jake Collett was 1 of 1. Peyton Newman also forced a fumble on defense that was recovered by Bryce Travillian.
Southeast (4-2, 0-1) will head to Northwest Whitfield next Friday night, while Heritage (6-0, 1-0) will get ready to take on undefeated and top-ranked Cedartown. The Bulldogs are scheduled to face Central-Carroll in the region-opener for those two schools on Friday night.
