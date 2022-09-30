Heritage Generals

Numbers can be deceiving and Thursday night's Region 7-AAAA opener between Heritage and Southeast Whitfield is the perfect example.

The Raiders ran 40 more plays than the Generals and gained 44 more yards, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 56-12 decision as Heritage improved to 6-0 overall on the season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

