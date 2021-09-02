Heritage Generals

After being forced to miss the first two weeks of the high school football season because of COVID-19 related issues, the Heritage Generals were all set to take on the Temple Tigers on Friday night in a rematch of a game from last year.

That was until Wednesday night when Heritage learned that Temple was going to have to cancel the game. However, the Navy-and-Red will be playing football at Jeff Sims Stadium tomorrow night.

School officials announced that they had picked up a home game with The King's Academy, a private school from Seymour, Tenn., that plays in the East Region of the TSSAA's Division II-A classification.

The Lions opened their season on Aug. 20 with a 33-6 loss at Christian Academy of Knoxville, but were awarded a forfeit win last week. TKA had been scheduled to play at Meigs County.

The team had been set to play at Chattanooga Howard on Friday, but needed a new opponent when the Hustlin' Tigers were forced to cancel the game.

It will mark the first time in Heritage football history that the Generals will face a team from outside of the state of Georgia.

