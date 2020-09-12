The Heritage Generals held off a late charge by Ringgold to post a 28-21 win in their annual grudge match at Don Patterson Field on Friday night.
No further details on the game were available as of press time.
Heritage (2-0) will host Temple this Friday. The Class AA Tigers are out to a 2-0 start themselves after wins over Bowdon (16-12) and Central-Carroll (14-7). It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Meanwhile, Ringgold (0-1) will travel to Ridgeland to take on the Panthers, who are 0-2 after losses to Rabun County (35-0) and Dalton (52-7). It will mark the first game between the former region rivals since 2011.
