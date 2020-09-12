Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals held off a late charge by Ringgold to post a 28-21 win in their annual grudge match at Don Patterson Field on Friday night.

No further details on the game were available as of press time.

Heritage (2-0) will host Temple this Friday. The Class AA Tigers are out to a 2-0 start themselves after wins over Bowdon (16-12) and Central-Carroll (14-7). It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Meanwhile, Ringgold (0-1) will travel to Ridgeland to take on the Panthers, who are 0-2 after losses to Rabun County (35-0) and Dalton (52-7). It will mark the first game between the former region rivals since 2011.

Read more on the Heritage-Ringgold game in Wednesday's Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

