As a result of Northwest Whitfield's 28-23 victory at Pickens on Friday night, the Heritage Generals finished as the No. 3 seed from Region 7 and will be on the road for the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs next week.
Heritage (5-4, 2-2), whose game with Cedartown was cancelled on Friday, will open the postseason against Hapeville Charter in Atlanta. Hapeville Charter is the No. 2 seed from Region 6. The Hornets were the 2017 state champion in Class AA.
Should Heritage win, they would either host Mt. Zion-Jonesboro or travel to Region 8 champion Jefferson the following week.
Region 7 champion Cedartown will host Arabia Mountain in the first round next week, while No. 2 seeded Northwest will entertain Stephenson. The No. 4 seed from the region was Central-Carroll, who earned a trip to Marist to face the Region 6 champions.