Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals scored on four of their first five possessions in the first half on Friday night.

They also scored on two of LFO's possessions during that same time frame.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In