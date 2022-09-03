The Heritage Generals scored on four of their first five possessions in the first half on Friday night.
They also scored on two of LFO's possessions during that same time frame.
Senior Tyler Cheatwood had not one, but two pick-sixes in the first quarter to set the tone and the Generals improved to 3-0 on the year with a 48-14 win over the Warriors at Jeff Sims Field.
After forcing an early three-and-out, Heritage went 52 yards in six plays, taking 2:53 off the clock before Paxton McCrary found the end zone from nine yards out.
LFO picked up a pair of first downs on its ensuing possession, but on second-and-7 near midfield, Cheatwood jumped an out-route and returned the ball 49 yards to put his team up 14-0.
Bryce Travillian forced a fumble three plays later and this time Heritage needed just six plays to cover the remaining 21 yards. McCrary got the call on third-and-goal from the 1, boosting the lead to 21-0 with 55 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Just three plays later, heavy pressure by the defense resulted in a tough throw that Cheatwood was able to haul in and return 20 yards as the horn sounded to end the opening quarter.
After forcing a Warrior punt to start the second period, Heritage went 51 yards in five plays, this time taking 3:19 off the clock. A 41-yard Kaden Swope-to-Max Owens pass moved the ball to the 10-yard line and Swope did the rest with his feet, running for six yards before getting in the end zone from four yards out.
Down 35-0 midway through the second, the LFO defense stepped up to force a fumble at the Heritage 27-yard line. Jared Mitchell recovered the loose pigskin and Tyler Davis ran for 17 yards before a 10-yard burst got the Warriors on the board with 6:23 left in the half.
However, it would be plenty of time for the Generals to tack on one final first-half score. A 10-play, 67-yard drive, keyed by a 28-yard, third-down reception by Cheatwood, took 6:08 off the clock and culminated in a 1-yard dive by Swope with just seven seconds left in the half.
The second half was played with a running clock.
After a scoreless third quarter, Heritage back-up quarterback Brady Chandler fired a quick out to Austin Palmer and Palmer would get to the sideline and outrace the defense for a 70-yard touchdown, increasing the Generals ' lead to 48-7 with 7:19 remaining in the game.
LFO got the final points of the night on its ensuing possession. The Warriors drove 61 yards in six plays with Grayden Johnson rolling out and finding Ayden Bennett in the corner of the end zone for a short 2-yard score.
Heritage outgained LFO on the night, 298-119, in total yardage. The Generals ran the ball 38 times for 224 yards, mostly balanced between four backs. McCrary had 72 yards on 11 carries, all in the first half, while Landon Cansler ran 13 times for 63 yards. Swope carried seven times for 44 yards, all in the first half, while Drew Bradley had 36 yards on five second-half carries.
Swope also completed 3 of 5 passes for 74 yards. Chipper Grayson connected on all five of his extra point attempts and boomed five kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
LFO used three different quarterbacks on the night. Dylan Blankenship, who played the final three quarters, went 6 of 11 for 60 yards. Johnson got the start and was 4 of 5 for 21 yards with one interception, while freshman Darian Keefe was intercepted once during his time under center in the first quarter.
Tyler Davis had 46 tough yards on nine carries and Bennett caught two passes for 25 yards, while Donnie Brown caught three passes for 24 yards. The Warriors had 81 yards in the air, but were held 38 rushing on 21 attempts. Bryson Sullivan was 2 of 2 on PATs, had two touchbacks and punted five times for a 32.6-yard average.
Tanner Hall and Caden Walling both had sacks for Heritage.
The Generals (3-0) will look to keep things going next Friday night at home against 0-2 Ridgeland, while LFO (1-2) will take next week off before beginning Region 6-AAA play on Sept. 16 at home against Adairsville.
