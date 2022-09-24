FOOTBALL: Heritage ends non-region slate 5-0 By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For only the second time in program history, the Heritage Generals have started a football season 5-0.The Navy-and-Red had no trouble with Chattanooga Prep on Friday, beating the Sentinels, 47-0, to thrill a big crowd for Homecoming at Jeff Sims Field.No further information from the game was available as of press time.The last time Heritage began a year 5-0 was 2017, when they won their first seven games before a loss.Heritage will look to make it 6-0 next Friday when they travel to Dalton to face Southeast Whitfield in the Region 7-AAAA opener. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022 New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Week 4 high school football scores 1 hr ago Cypress football, with big night from QB Aidan Houston, tops Capistrano Valley 1 hr ago Point Pleasant Boro down Raritan for Shore Independence lead - Football recap 1 hr ago Week 5 highlights, top performers: Melissa QB has eight TD passes; Kimball wins thriller 1 hr ago Thompson forces 4 turnovers, beats Clay-Chalkville in battle of defending state champs 1 hr ago