Heritage Generals

For only the second time in program history, the Heritage Generals have started a football season 5-0.

The Navy-and-Red had no trouble with Chattanooga Prep on Friday, beating the Sentinels, 47-0, to thrill a big crowd for Homecoming at Jeff Sims Field.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

