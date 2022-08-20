Heritage Generals

Two long touchdown passes less than four minutes apart in the second quarter gave the Heritage Generals some breathing room and they went on to open the 2022 football season with a 31-17 win over rival Ringgold in front of a capacity crowd at Don Patterson Field on Friday night.

The first 17 points of the game were scored following turnovers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

