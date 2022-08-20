Two long touchdown passes less than four minutes apart in the second quarter gave the Heritage Generals some breathing room and they went on to open the 2022 football season with a 31-17 win over rival Ringgold in front of a capacity crowd at Don Patterson Field on Friday night.
The first 17 points of the game were scored following turnovers.
An interception by Trent Baldwin on an attempted screen pass thwarted Heritage's first possession of the game and the Tigers went 31 yards in five plays before Peyton Williams crashed in from a yard out.
The Generals were forced to punt on their ensuing possession, but an athletic interception by Tanner Hall quickly got the ball back for the Heritage offense, who went 22 yards in five plays. Paxton McCrary waltzed into the end zone from a yard out to make it a 7-7 game with just 50 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Heritage caught another break with 40 seconds later as they recovered a fumble at the Ringgold 13. The Tigers got a third-down sack from Beau Boozer, however, and the Generals were forced to settle for a 37-yard Chipper Grayson field goal that gave them a three-point lead just 1:36 into the second quarter.
The first of the two big pass plays came shortly after the Heritage defense forced a Tiger punt. Quarterback Kaden Swope found Peyton Newman racing untouched down the sideline and hit him in stride for a 53-yard TD pass with 8:26 left before halftime.
A 30-yard run and a 17-yard run, both by Williams, along with a 15-yard Heritage penalty, moved the ball into the red zone on Ringgold's next possession. However, the Generals defense stiffened and the Tigers would get a 29 yard Connor Niswonger kick that pulled them back to within seven points with 5:43 to play before intermission.
But just two plays later, Heritage's quick-strike offense found some magic as Max Owens got behind the defense on his way to a 78-yd touchdown reception that made it 24-10. Owens came up big on defense late in the half with a fourth-down pick after Ringgold had driven the ball to the Generals' 31.
The Tigers came out after halftime and put on their most impressive drive of the game. The 13-play march took 5:25 off the clock and covered 86 yards, while aided by 15 yards' worth of Heritage penalties. Quarterback Garrett Edgar found Ross Norman on a 5-yard TD toss and Niswonger's PAT cut the Heritage lead down to 24-17 just past the midway point of the third quarter.
But just when it looked as if Ringgold had taken the momentum, Heritage got it right back by answering with a clutch 80-yard drive. It took nine plays and over 4:30 and was highlighted by a 39-yard Swope-to Tyler Cheatwood pass. McCrary capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run with two minutes left in the third.
Ringgold once again began driving down the field, going from their own 20 all the way down to the Heritage 30-yard line in 15 plays. However, the Tigers came up a yard short on fourth-and-seven play from the 30, ending their drive and their last real scoring opportunity of the game with 7:43 remaining.
Swope was just 4 of 7 in the air with one interception, but piled up 175 yards and gained another 51 on the ground on 12 carries. McCrary rushed 23 times for 90 yards as the Generals finished with 141 yards on 35 carries.
Williams ran the ball 22 times for 169 yards, though he left the game after a short third-down run early in the fourth and never returned. Freshman Haddon Fries chipped in with 57 yards on 15 carries as the Tigers ended the night with 232 yards on the ground.
Edgar was 7 of 15 in the air with two interceptions and finished with 40 yards to three different receivers. Norman led Ringgold with four catches for 23 yards.
Heritage (1-0) will make a trip across state lines into Tennessee next Friday to take on a very good East Hamilton team, while Ringgold (0-1) will get a week off to recover before a game at Northwest Whitfield on Sept. 2.