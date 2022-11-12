Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals outgained Walnut Grove nearly two to one in total yards on Friday night, but the Warriors won the category that counted the most as they moved on to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs with a 17-13 victory in Loganville.

It was the first playoff win in program history for Walnut Grove (9-2), who will face Region 5 champion Stockbridge in the next round. Heritage, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, saw its season end with an 8-3 mark.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

