The Heritage Generals outgained Walnut Grove nearly two to one in total yards on Friday night, but the Warriors won the category that counted the most as they moved on to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs with a 17-13 victory in Loganville.
It was the first playoff win in program history for Walnut Grove (9-2), who will face Region 5 champion Stockbridge in the next round. Heritage, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, saw its season end with an 8-3 mark.
Heritage gained 316 total yards and held Walnut Grove to just 174 total yards (86 rushing, 87 passing), but three turnovers and a blocked field goal would play key roles in the Warriors' victory.
Kaden Swope went 13 of 25 in the air for 187 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The TD pass was a 47-yarder to Max Owens at the 7:08 mark of the second quarter that helped give the Generals a 7-3 lead at halftime.
The blocked 27-yard field goal attempt came 3:33 into the second half and was returned inside the Heritage 30, while a 15-yard horse collar penalty was tacked on at the end of the return. One play later, the Warriors struck for a 14-yard TD pass to regain the lead for good.
Walnut Grove scored on another TD pass with 2:14 left in the third, extending its advantage to 17-7. However, Heritage countered with a scoring drive as Paxton McCrary found the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line less than 90 seconds in the fourth. The extra point was no good.
After forcing a punt, the Generals drove to the Walnut Grove 11, but two incomplete passes and a holding penalty stalled the drive and Heritage came up empty on a 38-yard field goal try with just under five minutes left.
Once again, the Generals' defense came up with a three-and-out to get the ball back for the offense at the Heritage 35 with 3:08 remaining. A pass interference penalty moved the ball to midfield, but the Navy-and-Red got no farther than the Warriors' 45-yard line. With Heritage out of timeouts, one final interception off of a deflected ball allowed Walnut Grove to kneel down and run out the remaining 1:53.
Swope added 65 yards on 10 carries, while Paxton McCrary had 45 yards on 12 attempts and Landon Cansler picked up 14 yards on two rushes. Six different players caught a pass. Tyler Cheatwood led the way with four catches for 62 yards, while Owens had two grabs for 57 yards.
Evan Wingrove had a tackle for loss for Heritage. Killian Smith recorded a sack, while McCrary forced and recovered a fumble.
Region 7 went 2-2 in the first round on Friday night. Sonoraville fell to Region 8 champion North Oconee, 49-6, but Region 7 champion Cedartown steamrolled Cedar Shoals, 49-0, while Central-Carroll advanced to the second round for the first time since 2014 with a 35-7 home win over Madison County.
