The Heritage High School football team closed out their 2021 spring practice with a four-quarter scrimmage at Class AAAAAA Dalton Friday night at historic Harmon field.
Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter said the scrimmage was a good way to close out the spring.
"Spring is spring," he explained. "You have different goals. You want to have fun, first of all, but you also want to collect some data on some kids and see what they can and can't do, especially after you graduate a big class like we did. We're going to do some off-season research with X's and O's. We're experimenting with some stuff, so we want to get a little data on that, but I thought was a good spring overall."
The Generals will have several multi-year starters to replace on both sides of the ball. Among those positions is at quarterback where Kaden Swope took the snaps with the varsity offense on Friday. Swope saw snaps under center with the varsity team during the 2020 season before getting hurt in the second part of the year.
The rising junior showed his athleticism with several solid passes, including one late in the first half to wide receiver Ryan Heet. Heet himself made a great catch on the throw by going over a defensive back and getting the ball down to the Catamount 3-yard line where rising junior running back Paxton McCrary would punch it in from the 1 two plays later.
McCrary also showed some toughness and speed coming out of the backfield, including a 20-yard burst on his very first touch of the night.
The scoring march, which came on Heritage's third possession, was set up by a big fourth-and-long grab by receiver Max Owens, which moved the chains.
However, it would turn out to be the only touchdown of the night for the first string offense, who saw four of its possessions end in interceptions or turnovers on downs, while several ill-timed penalties also hampered the Generals' progress.
Some of those penalties also occurred on defense, including Dalton's second possession of the game. After stopping the Catamounts after just five yards to begin the night, a defensive pass interference penalty gave the home team 15 extra yards to help set up one of two touchdown runs by tailback Tyson Greenway. Greenway scored from 15 yards out midway through the first quarter and got free for an 80-yard scoring scamper late in the third.
But Heritage also made its share of plays on the defensive side as well. Collin Swearingin picked up where he left off late last season at linebacker by recording a sack, and Heet would make a great play in the secondary to knock away a potential TD pass on the final play of the first half, which saw the Catamounts take a two touchdowns-to-one lead, though no official total was kept on the scoreboard.
Swope broke off a 50-yard run early in the third quarter after escaping trouble in the backfield. However, a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the play took the Generals out of the red zone and the drive would end with an interception deep in Dalton territory.
The younger Generals got into the game late in the third quarter and played the entire fourth as well. Rising freshman running back Jacob Dawson gave Heritage fans a glimpse of the future with several hard runs, while Andrew Moore came up with an interception on defense.
"The good was that I thought we had some kids show up and make some plays," Slaughter said. "There were some kids we had some question marks (about) to see whether they could step up and play and I think a lot of those kids answered 'yes' to that question, so that's kind of exciting.
"On the other hand, the times when we were bad, we were really bad. We made a lot of good plays and even some great plays, but our bad plays killed us, whether it was turnovers or penalties or tackles for losses. If we can minimize those (things), I think we can be a good football team. We're still a young group and things like that are expected, but I'm really optimistic about this group and I think we're going to be in good shape."